Rocket Lab Posts Revenue of $62.1 Million as Space Business Continues To Grow

Rocket Lab produced quarterly results on Tuesday showing higher revenue than expected as the space rocket market matures. The company posted revenue of $62.1 million, higher than the $55.5 million it reported for the same period last year.



The results beat the forecasts of analysts who expected Rocket Lab to report record revenue of $61.8 million.



Rocket Lab builds reusable rockets capable of sending payloads weighing between 100 kilograms and 8,000 kilograms into space. The company’s Electron rocket, a 2-stage liquid oxygen kerosene rocket, airlifts smaller loads, while the newly introduced Neuron rocket competes with SpaceX Falcon jets deploying larger equipment into orbit.



Its business model is split into two: selling rocket launch services to enterprise clients and the sale of space systems, including equipment and satellite components. Analysts expected its launch and space system businesses to top $22.9 million and $38.5 million respectively.

Instead, the company posted $19.6 million for its launch services, and space system revenue of $35.3 million during the previous quarter.



Rocket Lab reported net loss of $45.1 million, compared to the $37.4 million losses it posted last year.



Earnings per share came to -$0.10. Analysts had expected negative EPS of $0.07 per share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

The company is preparing for the 40th launch mission with the Electron rocket, which costs around $8 million per launch. Rocket Lab has also announced a deal with geospatial intelligence service BlackSky for five more Electron launches which will shoot for orbit starting next year. Rocket Lab also closed another partnership with a confidential client as part of the Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) mission. The mission will be handled by the company’s national security subsidiary, a unit created to serve the U.S. defense and intelligence community and allied countries.



Rocket Lab has issued a glowing guidance for the third quarter as it expects revenue to reach anywhere between $73 million and $77 million. It expects its space system business, poised for higher growth, to rake in between $43 million and $47 million, while its launch business tops $30 million.