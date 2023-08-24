Rocket Lab Launches an Engine Again — A First for the Space Startup

A Rocket Lab launch on Thursday featured an engine that had already been used for the first time. The achievement marked “a big step toward reusable Electron rockets,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement released before launch.

The launch, which took place in New Zealand, placed a new satellite into orbit for American company Capella, which specializes in radar imagery.

This is Rocket Lab's 40th launch.

The Electron’s first stage, which contains nine Rutherford engines, detached and floated on parachutes for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean where it was recovered. The success of using a Rutherford engine for a second time marks the final test before the company begins reusing entire boosters.

The mission had originally been scheduled for earlier this month and hadn’t meant to include the reused Rutherford engine, but issues with one of the original engines caused a delay. As a result, the first stage was swapped out, a move the company said expedited their reusability tests.



The successful missions puts Rocket Lab into good company. SpaceX boosters have found themselves called into service time and time again, with one first-stage booster for its Falcon 9 rocket completing a 16th mission in July.