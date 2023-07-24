Robot Preachers Are Being Tested On How Well They Give a Religious Sermon

Artificial intelligence is finding a home in professions ranging from news writing to con artistry, but there is place where AI might not have found its calling: the pulpit.

When worshippers went to the 400-year-old Kodaiji Temple in Kyotoa, Japan, they listened to a sermon in the serene, tree-dappled setting. But while the temple itself is traditional, the preacher was anything but: It was a robot named Mindar, whose debut in 2019 made headlines claiming it would revolutionize Buddhism.

Mindar, with its rubbery, humanoid face atop a metallic torso, was designed so that the devoted could imprint their own image of Buddha onto it.

But a new paper in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General suggests Mindar may not be fit for purpose. Over a six week period, researchers gave 1,000 Yen to people who came to attend a sermon by Mindar, while other people listened to a sermon from a human given in an adjacent building.

The researchers then recorded how much of money the laity gave as a donation to the temple. While 80% donated after hearing a human speak, only 68% gave after listening to Mindar.

If a person was present in a Mindar sermon, “you were more likely to be put into the giving-nothing group, but it didn't make people who donated more likely to go into the donated-everything group,” said Joshua Jackson, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago in the Booth School of Business and co-author of the study.

In other words, some people will always donate what they have because of their faith, while others are never going to donate anything.

But ultimately, seeing a robot rather than a person made them more likely to give nothing while seeing a human being made them more likely to give at least a little.

Jackson explains that a human preacher has a quality that robots lack: credibility.

Credibility is a vital characteristic for a good religious leader because it means “you can be trusted to authentically hold whatever beliefs you hold, or whatever practices you recommend,” said Jackson.

Generally, religious leadership requires an ability to convey a sense of community spirit — something robots aren’t capable of replicating.

Mindar’s uncanny valley appearance was not the problem, either. In another experiment, the researchers played the same sermon to parishioners at a Taoist temple in Singapore — some heard the sermon from a robot, others from a human.

In a third experiment, participants read a sermon. Some were told it was written by an AI, and others that it was written by a person.

The findings from those two experiments backed up the initial observations: When a machine is involved with a religious sermon, people appear less committed to their religious identity.

Organized religion is already in decline in large parts of the world. In the United States, a 2023 Public Religion Research Institute report found that only 16% of Americans consider religion the most important thing in their lives, a drop of 4% since 2013. Meanwhile, 43% said they attended religious services at least a few times a year, compared to 56% ten years ago.

With that crisis of faith, some religious leaders have tried to hit the zeitgeist and use large language models such as ChatGPT to write sermons — a practice that is horrifying some religious leaders who argue that computers can never have the insight and passion required to properly understand scripture.

Jackson believes his findings should come as a wake up call to leaders who look to AI for inspiration.

“I think that our research clearly shows that most laypeople are on the second side of this debate, the negative side of this debate, and the reason that they are is that they think that to properly be a communicator, or an expert on religious matters, you have to authentically hold belief,” he said.

Does Jackson think it is possible that, as artificial intelligence advances, there could come a day where it successfully convinces people that it has a conduit to a higher power?

“It's all about what people think AI is capable of," Jackson said.

"If there comes a day where people do believe that the minds and experience of automated agents are on par with those of humans, then potentially that will be that day where our study is not replicated, that will be the day where people think that religious professions can be automated. But humans are very reluctant to see robots as on par with them in terms of many abilities. So I think that we may have to wait a little while for that day to come," he added.