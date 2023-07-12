Roblox, Which Lets Players Make Their Own Games, Is Coming to Meta Quest - The Messenger
Roblox, Which Lets Players Make Their Own Games, Is Coming to Meta Quest

The partnership will make it much easier for beginners to develop games for VR

Published
Michelle Ehrhardt
Testing out an Oculus Meta Quest virtual reality headset. Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Roblox, a popular online game that rivals Fortnite for exposure in toy aisles and gift card counters, is coming to Meta Quest. Beloved by kids for its Lego style aesthetic and its user-generated content, the game is already technically available on more expensive PC VR headsets like the HTC Vive and Valve Index. But inclusion on Meta Quest devices will make playing Roblox in VR cheaper and much easier to set up.

An open beta for Roblox in VR will come to Meta’s App Lab “in the coming weeks,” according to a blog post from Meta, and will give developers time to “experiment, learn, and iterate on VR experiences.”

That could take a while. Part of what makes Roblox stand out from competitors is that much of its content is developed by players rather than Roblox Corporation itself. Even big brands like Sonic the Hedgehog have gotten in on the action. While Meta says that Roblox already has tools that allow for some games to run smoothly in VR “without modifications,” it might take some time for players unfamiliar with developing for VR to learn the ins and outs of making games with Meta Quest in mind. At the same time, Roblox does already have an existing community of VR developers ready to jump on the new platform, with Meta promising “great content from day one.”

The partnership is good news for both Roblox and Meta. Roblox gets access to simple, pick-up-and-play VR, while Meta gets access to a popular game that, thanks to user-generated content, will bring hundreds of new VR experiences to Quest users. Perhaps even more vital, because users on Meta Quest will be able to easily play with those on Xbox, mobile, or PC, Roblox on Meta Quest will present fewer barriers to a "metaverse" than other Meta Quest apps.

