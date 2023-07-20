Roblox Accidentally Leaks Personal Information Of Almost 4,000 Players

Roblox, the popular open gaming platform playable on practically every device with a screen, has had a significant data breach revealing the confidential information of nearly 4,000 of its players and content creators.



3,943 attendees to the Roblox Developer Conference had their personal information, including addresses, phone numbers, date of birth, emails, and even t-shirt sizes, leaked in the breach. According to the hack tracking website haveibeenpwned.com, the breach dates back to 2020 but saw circulation pick up in July of 2023. PC Gamer was the first to notice the site's reports on the breach.



All of those included in the leak attended the RDC between 2017 and 2020. The private information looks to have first appeared online in an undisclosed, now deleted forum post back in 2021, according to Have I Been Pwned creator Troy Hunt. Hunt actually tipped off the public to the breach earlier this week on Twitter.

A Roblox spokesperson says the company is aware of the leak and has sent notice to those affected via email, including advice on what their next steps should be.



"Roblox is aware of a third-party security issue where there were indications of unauthorized access to limited personal information of a subset of our creator community," a Roblox spokesperson told PC Gamer. "We engaged independent experts to support the investigation led by our information security team.”



Roblox is a platform where players, many of whom are minors, play and create user-created games and experiences that vary in genre and content. Available on everything from smartphones and tablets to the latest game consoles, it hosts one of the largest game communities in the world.



However, the platform has also had its fair share of eye-opening controversies associated with its success. Many of its content creators, thousands of whom are aspiring, underaged game developers hoping to get their start using the platform’s open-source development tools, rarely see returns on the games they’re creating to keep the platform fresh for its millions of players. And just earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Roblox Corporation has done little to address a lack of diversity within the company, as well as accusations of racism and sexism among its leadership.