Rivian’s R2 Electric SUV Will Qualify For $7,500 Clean Transport Tax Credit

Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle manufacturer, said its next generation of SUVs will be fully compliant with the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — which means they will be mostly made in the US.



In a new interview with Bloomberg, its CEO, Robert "RJ" Scaringe explained that the entirety of its production and design processes for its next generation vehicle is intended to conform with the landmark federal climate law. Rivian has started work on its latest SUV, the R2 — a smaller-size and lower-cost EV — and it is expected to ship beginning in mid-2024.



Signed into law in August 2022, the IRA is wide-ranging federal legislation created to curb the country’s bulging deficit, reduce healthcare costs, modernize tax enforcement and drastically cut carbon emissions by up to 40% by 2030. Through a combination of tax incentives, grants, and loan guarantees, the Act directs up to $400 billion in federal funding to green energy and clean transportation, including tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles. And most of the tax credit effectively starts in 2023, according to a report released by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).



Rivian, a prominent player in the EV market, will take advantage of the IRA to drive growth and electric car adoption, Scaringe explained. “I’m immensely excited about what’s coming, because it takes a lot of what we did in R1 and sweetens it,” he shared.



According to the law, benefits accrue if at least 40% of an EV battery’s critical minerals and components must be sourced and manufactured locally. This figure increases each year and companies are expected to produce 100% of their components domestically by 2029. These requirements are challenging for the older Rivian R1 SUVs, Scaringe said, and the existing product is also priced above the limits set by the IRA.



“[However] on R2, the entirety of the program has been set up to make sure that it’s IRA compliant. So the sourcing of battery cells, where they’re produced, how the packs come together — all will be in the US,” he explained.



If fully compliant, R2 SUV customers could qualify for up to $7,500 in tax credits if the vehicle rolls out of the factory floor next year. The R2 will retail at a price between $40,000 and $60,000, compared to the $70,000 for R1 models. “The vehicle needs to be IRA-compliant,” Scaringe said, “because that $7,500 customer-facing credit is really important in a vehicle at this price point.”