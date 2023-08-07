Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases Relaxation

Sharing a physical workspace with other people, even when you're not working on the same thing, can generate a state of relaxation and positive brain activity, according to a new study.
The research, performed at the Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science, builds on existing studies that showed working alone helps people stay focused and relaxed. But the Osaka team wanted to know what happens when people work on individual tasks while in the presence of other people —like colleagues might in an office.
Working with a sample size of 30 individuals, the researchers studied each person’s neurological state when they worked alone, or worked alongside a second individual. They also examined what happened when one person worked while the other observed them.
The experiment results revealed that activity in the parasympathetic nervous system —the part of the body that handles relaxation and digestion— was significantly higher when people worked alongside each other, as opposed to when they worked in isolation or alone.
- Remote Work or in the Office, the Keys to Success Are the Same
- Remote Work Could Annihilate $800 Billion in US Office Space Value: McKinsey
- US Capital Feeling the Economic Sting of Remote Work
- Idris Elba Knows Exactly Why ‘Hijack’ Works So Well
- Biden Pushing to End Remote Work for Federal Employees: Report
- New Hires Working From Home Are 18% Less Productive, Study Finds
“This study provides electrophysiological evidence that working in the presence of peers and the focus on craft activities can boost parasympathetic activity, even without physical contact or verbal interaction,” said Junya Orui, a graduate student at the School of Rehabilitation Science and a member of the research team.
The study comes at a crucial time when companies are debating whether they want their employees in the office or remote. Companies such as Google, IBM, BlackRock and Amazon want employees to show up at the office at least three times a week, while JPMorgan wants to remove the hybrid model entirely. Even Zoom, whose technology supported the workplace shift during the pandemic, wants employees in the office a few days a week.
Osaka Metropolitan University’s latest study is occupational therapy research, it wasn’t designed to contribute to the remote work conversation. Yet, its conclusions are useful for executives as they make decisions and inform employees about any workplace changes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech