Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases Relaxation

Sharing a physical workspace with other people, even when you're not working on the same thing, can generate a state of relaxation and positive brain activity, according to a new study.

The research, performed at the Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science, builds on existing studies that showed working alone helps people stay focused and relaxed. But the Osaka team wanted to know what happens when people work on individual tasks while in the presence of other people —like colleagues might in an office.

Working with a sample size of 30 individuals, the researchers studied each person’s neurological state when they worked alone, or worked alongside a second individual. They also examined what happened when one person worked while the other observed them.

The experiment results revealed that activity in the parasympathetic nervous system —the part of the body that handles relaxation and digestion— was significantly higher when people worked alongside each other, as opposed to when they worked in isolation or alone.

“This study provides electrophysiological evidence that working in the presence of peers and the focus on craft activities can boost parasympathetic activity, even without physical contact or verbal interaction,” said Junya Orui, a graduate student at the School of Rehabilitation Science and a member of the research team.

The study comes at a crucial time when companies are debating whether they want their employees in the office or remote. Companies such as Google, IBM, BlackRock and Amazon want employees to show up at the office at least three times a week, while JPMorgan wants to remove the hybrid model entirely. Even Zoom, whose technology supported the workplace shift during the pandemic, wants employees in the office a few days a week.

Osaka Metropolitan University’s latest study is occupational therapy research, it wasn’t designed to contribute to the remote work conversation. Yet, its conclusions are useful for executives as they make decisions and inform employees about any workplace changes.