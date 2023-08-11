This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your Keyboard

Replacement keyboard keycaps have become a thriving aftermarket among collectors, but few are as ambitious as this swappable, game-playing backspace key. Created by YouTuber Bob Sheldon, it integrates all of the necessary electronics needed to play id Software's classic PC game, Doom, right on it.

First, some background. Etsy, the crafter's paradise, is chock full of replacement keycaps featuring everything from 3D-sculpted cats, to offbrand Pokémon, to keys milled from solid pieces of aluminum. If there's something you're really into, there's a good chance you can find a keycap to help express your fandom, and that now includes gaming.

This creation builds on the work of James Brown (no, not that one) who made waves across the internet by creating working versions of the sloped computer bricks featured in many Lego sets, including one that was capable of playing Doom. Brown's Lego upgrades took advantage of another brilliant software engineer's work. That would be Graham Sanderson, who managed to port Doom to the diminutive Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 a year ago, despite the microcontroller offering just 264kB of RAM. id Software's iconic game initially required 4MB of RAM to play when first released back in 1993.

Bob Sheldon's custom backspace key features a similar design to James Brown's Lego computers. It has a custom PCB featuring a Raspberry Pi RP2040 and a tiny, low-res, but full color OLED screen. These sit beneath a 3D-printed transparent resin keycap that protects the electronics while still allowing the creation to be used as a functional backspace key.

The keycap can passively run Doom's demo mode all day long, but includes a USB-C port for connecting another keyboard and mouse, allowing Doom to actually be played.

Although gamers can't buy Sheldon's creation just yet, the software engineer has apparently "indicated plans to commercialize the Doom-running keycap design," according to Hackster.io. Nothing, including pricing details or a shipping date, has been finalized as of yet. In the meantime, everything from pregnancy tests to calculators have also been hacked to play the game.