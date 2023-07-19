Regulator Finds No Animal Welfare Issues at Elon Musk’s Neuralink After 2019 ‘Adverse Event’

The head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink does not appear to be in violation of any animal research standards beyond an already-reported 2019 incident. The comments, in a July 14 letter to lawmaker Congressman Earl Blumenauer reported by Reuters, were made following visits to the Neuralink facilities earlier this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General investigation into Neuralink's animal welfare practices was prompted by a 2019 incident involving a research animal at the company's facility and is still underway.

According to Reuters, the agency's chief Thomas Vilsack sent a letter to lawmakers informing them that the department conducted a “focused” inspection of Neuralink facilities after a complaint was filed but found no issues.

The inspection comprised of two visits to Neuralink facilities in January.

Neuralink’s goal is to develop a neural interface implanted in the brain that Musk has said will lead to breakthrough treatments for disability patients but could also one day be used to connect humans to the Internet through their minds.

In 2019, the company self-reported an “adverse surgical event” where a researcher used a sealant that wasn’t approved by an animal research oversight panel to close up holes in a monkey’s skull.

That violation was discovered by animal welfare group the Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine, who also filed a complaint in February, 2022 accusing Neuralink and the University of California, Davis of carrying out cruel and fatal experiments on 23 monkeys.

The accusation then triggered an investigation by the USDA’s Office of the Inspector General. As the investigation has gotten underway, media reports have emerged of Neuralink employees filing internal complaints of rushed experiments that caused suffering and death on test subjects. A Reuters investigation found four experiments, involving two monkeys and 86 pigs affected by human errors which necessitated redoing them, thus killing more animals.

The OIG investigation is still underway and Vilsack did not give an update in his letter to Rep. Earl Blumenauer other than to say “Should (the OIG) investigate the Neuralink facility and find that USDA should take additional actions, we will fully cooperate to take those actions.”

In May, the Food and Drug Administration gave Neuralink approval to begin human trials.

A spokesperson for the PCRM told Reuters that Vilsack had given Neuralink “a free pass,” while Blumenauer said in a statement that the OIG should “quickly conclude their investigation and make public their findings.”

Both Neuralink and the U.S. Department of Agriculture OIG did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.