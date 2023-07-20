Reddit’s Peace Offering to Angry Users Isn’t Going Smoothly

Reddit is extending an olive branch to its angry users: a pixel art project. Not everyone on the site is eager to accept it.

Amid a months-long and very public fight with some users about the social media site's future, Reddit on Wednesday said it would bring back r/place, a blank digital canvas that first debuted in 2017 that lets users add a single pixel once every few minutes. In the past, r/place has featured scenes featuring pop culture images, including ones added by the Reddit communities focused on Star Wars and Super Smash Bros.

Still, the return of r/place isn't placating everyone. Users from more than a dozen Reddit groups that total over 30.3 million members, including huge communities like r/technology and r/dankmemes, have made public posts that vow to use the canvas to decry Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman. The project's return "seems like a a weird decision in light of the unprecedented negative sentiment towards reddit right now," u/BuckRowdy wrote on r/ModCoord, one of the groups that has been a loud Huffman critic.

Huffman has come under fire for deciding to charge for access to Reddit's API, which allows third-party developers to build Reddit-based apps. Developers of beloved third-party Reddit apps, such as Apollo, which featured a richly designed way to browse the site, said they couldn't pay the company's high fees and shut down earlier this month. Huffman, whose site relies on thousands of everyday users to act as unpaid moderators, has also criticized the moderators who temporarily shut some of the site's most popular groups in protest, calling them "landed gentry."

By Thursday morning, r/place was already filled with drawings criticizing Huffman, referring to him through his nom de Reddit "spez." It had more than five dozen black “fuck spez” drawings as well as a large banner saying “u/spez is a son of a bitch” in German.

Users also expressed their discontent with Huffman on r/place's message board. Posts celebrating drawings insulting the CEO had more than 70,000 upvotes by early Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear whether the r/place moderators will leave them up. It's also uncertain whether Reddit itself could take down the images and posts. A Reddit spokesman declined to comment beyond pointing to the rules established for r/place, which include a prohibition against harassing individuals.

Within hours of r/place's opening, the canvas was filled with profane criticisms of Reddit's CEO. Reddit

Other Redditors were content to work on the project. Users on r/IndiaPlace talked about making an homage to the Indian space mission Chandrayaan 3. Folks in r/stunfisk, a community about Pokémon video games, suggested creating an image of the Pokémon Chi-Yu. And r/ukraine decided to put a Ukrainian flag on r/place. Country flags are extremely popular projects, with the canvas on Thursday already featuring French, Norwegian, Indian, and German flags.

Reddit announced the return of r/place on Wednesday morning, hours after getting slammed for releasing a new pixelated icon for its Reddit app on iOS that many users thought was ugly. (Given that the r/place activity also involves pixel artwork, it was likely a wink that the project was coming.)

Reddit was clearly aware that it was launching r/place at a fraught moment. “Finding the right time for r/place to return proved to be a challenge," the company wrote in a post on its site. "but hey, what better time to offer a blank canvas to our communities than when our users and mods are at their most passionate… right?”