Reddit Was Right: Australian Scientists Confirm Origins of Mystery Beach Object
The confirmation partially vindicates a Redditor who compared the object to a recently launched Indian rocket
The mysterious case of a hunk of metal that washed up near a remote Australian beach last month has been solved — and a Redditor has been proven right.
Late on Sunday, the Australian Space Agency posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to say the man-sized object has been identified.
“We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV),” the space agency wrote.
The PSLV is a “a medium-lift launch vehicle operated” by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
The confirmation comes weeks after Redditor u/FizRock hypothesized that the metallic dome was exactly that. At the time, several experts told The Messenger that while they couldn’t confirm the object was a part of a rocket, it was at least plausible for it to be space debris.
The sources said the object lacked some of the signature tells of an object that actually made it to space, such as scorch marks from reentry through the atmosphere.
A spokesperson for the ISRO confirmed the object’s origins to the BBC and said it would be up to Australia to determine what to do with it.
According to the ASA, the rocket component remains in storage and is working to determine next steps by consulting United Nations space treaties to determine its obligations.
According to the BBC, some locals have pushed to hang onto the artifact as a tourist attraction while some local officials have suggested displaying it in the same museum that houses remnants of the old Skylab space station.
The Australian Space Agency encouraged anyone who spots other debris to contact space.monitoring@space.gov.au.
