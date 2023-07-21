A Reddit community dedicated to the game World of Warcraft has thrown its hat into the ring in the debate on AI-written news. The subreddit's users decided to trick websites that use AI to scrape forum content into writing about a fake feature called "Glorbo," and in this case, the humans won.

On Thursday, some users of the community r/wow expressed displeasure over their belief that the online gaming outlet The Portal—produced by tournament scheduling platform Z League—had been using AI to scan and copy content from the subreddit and publish it as original work. They included examples of articles entirely centered on players’ opinions and experiences that were shared on the subreddit.

Although it’s not entirely certain whether articles on The Portal are created by AI—the Messenger reached out to Z League for comment on Friday afternoon but did not immediately receive a response—one user of r/wow was so certain it was true that they decided to try to fool the AI scanning the subreddit for content into writing gibberish.

The ploy featured a post from u/kaefer_kriegerin, who wrote on Thursday about how excited they were for a purported new World of Warcraft feature called “Glorbo,” which does not exist (as a human writer could probably tell from the name).

“I’m so excited they finally introduced Glorbo!!!” the user u/kaefer_kriegerin said. “Honestly, this new feature makes me so happy! I just really want some major bot operated news websites to publish an article about this. I have to say, since they started hinting at it in Hearthstone in 1994, it was obvious that they would introduce Glorbo to World of Warcraft sooner or later.”

Users in the comments quickly caught on to what u/kaefer_kriegerin was trying to do and followed their lead, praising the new fake feature and referencing other things that don’t actually exist in the game, such as “Quackion, the Aspect of Ducks.”

Their tactic worked. The Portal on Thursday published an article titled “World of Warcraft (WoW) Players Excited for Glorbo’s Introduction,” which was based on and included the post from u/kaefer_kriegerin, as well as the trolling from other users.

“World of Warcraft (WoW) players have been buzzing with excitement ever since the announcement of Glorbo’s introduction. The highly anticipated new feature has sparked a wave of positive sentiment among players, who are eagerly awaiting its impact on the game,” wrote The Portal writer Lucy Reed, who has somehow managed to author about 450 articles since July 16.

A screenshot of the deleted article from The Portal on the new fake World of Warcraft feature "Glorbo." Screenshot via Archive Today

The Portal doesn’t identify whether Reed is an AI powered writer, though it’s fair to say that it’s impossible for a human to write all those pieces in four days.

Users at r/wow claimed victory, pleased over fooling the apparent AI writer. That wasn’t the end of the saga, though. The Portal proceeded to produce another article about users reacting to websites using AI to scrape content from Reddit. Both articles have now been deleted from The Portal, although an archived copy of the Glorbo article is available.

The debacle created by users at r/wow is yet another example of the rise in AI-generated content on the internet. Many companies, from news outlets to merchants, are using AI to create content with high Search Engine Optimization (or SEO) to rank on sites like Google. While this content may currently succeed in making it to Google’s front page, it is optimized for machines and often not useful or interesting to humans.

“I'd like to preface that I'm not against AI tools at all, but I am against putting zero effort in and pretending you've actually done work,” the user u/Mataric wrote in the World of Warcraft community.