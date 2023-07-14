Reddit To Shelve Iconic Virtual Award Scheme - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Reddit To Shelve Iconic Virtual Award Scheme

Reddit said the move is aimed to make the forum "simpler" and a new reward system will be rolled out instead

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Reddit social media displayed by a by a tablet and a smartphone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

One of Reddit’s most popular features will soon disappear as the message board giant aims to phase out users’ ability to give each other virtual awards — including using Reddit Gold.

Reddit Gold was a virtual coin Redditors can buy, often to use as a gift for other Redditors. In the parlance of the site, giving Gold is basically the highest compliment you can give. 

Buying or receiving Reddit Gold came with a number of benefits like the ability to turn off ads and load more comments per page. After the success of Gold, the company added other coins like Reddit Silver and Reddit Platinum, which didn’t have the same extra benefits as Gold but were still seen as prestigious pats on the back. Redditors could also give other awards to one another that were distinct from coins but still conferred prestige.

But those are all going away, according to a post published on the site on Thursday by a member of the Reddit product team who goes by the username u/venkman01. In the post, Venkman said his team has received feedback from Redditors saying the awards clutter the interface and lacked value. As a consequence, Redditors can no longer purchase the coins (coins that have already been bought can still be given until September 12). 

Read More

Venkman said the move is part of an effort to make Reddit “simpler” and that a new system for rewarding good content would replace the coins. But no details were given on what that would look like. 

Redditors will still have the option of buying into the site’s premium option, which also offers an ad-free experience and access to exclusive parts of the site. 

Reaction to the announcement was mixed, at best, as The Verge reported. The top-voted response, from user u/4InchesofFury was an angry retort, saying “Killing features without replacements ready, yep sounds like Reddit to me.”

This comment has, at the time of writing, garnered 81 Gold.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.