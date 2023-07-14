Reddit To Shelve Iconic Virtual Award Scheme

One of Reddit’s most popular features will soon disappear as the message board giant aims to phase out users’ ability to give each other virtual awards — including using Reddit Gold.

Reddit Gold was a virtual coin Redditors can buy, often to use as a gift for other Redditors. In the parlance of the site, giving Gold is basically the highest compliment you can give.

Buying or receiving Reddit Gold came with a number of benefits like the ability to turn off ads and load more comments per page. After the success of Gold, the company added other coins like Reddit Silver and Reddit Platinum, which didn’t have the same extra benefits as Gold but were still seen as prestigious pats on the back. Redditors could also give other awards to one another that were distinct from coins but still conferred prestige.

But those are all going away, according to a post published on the site on Thursday by a member of the Reddit product team who goes by the username u/venkman01. In the post, Venkman said his team has received feedback from Redditors saying the awards clutter the interface and lacked value. As a consequence, Redditors can no longer purchase the coins (coins that have already been bought can still be given until September 12).

Venkman said the move is part of an effort to make Reddit “simpler” and that a new system for rewarding good content would replace the coins. But no details were given on what that would look like.

Redditors will still have the option of buying into the site’s premium option, which also offers an ad-free experience and access to exclusive parts of the site.

Reaction to the announcement was mixed, at best, as The Verge reported. The top-voted response, from user u/4InchesofFury was an angry retort, saying “Killing features without replacements ready, yep sounds like Reddit to me.”

This comment has, at the time of writing, garnered 81 Gold.