Reddit Removes Community Drawing of Its CEO Under a Guillotine - The Messenger
Reddit Removes Community Drawing of Its CEO Under a Guillotine

Users who want to participate in the r/place art project must follow rules prohibiting offensive content

Jody Serrano
Reddit users drew a pixel art representation of CEO Steve Huffman under the guillotine in the r/place project. It was removed by Reddit employees.Screenshot via Reddit

Reddit employees have removed a drawing on r/place, the platform’s annual community pixel art project, that depicted company CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman under a guillotine, much to the displeasure of users participating in the activity.

The r/place project consists of a blank canvas where users from different communities across Reddit collaborate to draw things together, one pixel at a time. Huffman has been a target of criticism in this year’s project, which comes on the heels of a public fight between Reddit and its users. In June the CEO clashed with users over changes to the company’s API pricing policy, which forced third-party reader apps like Apollo to close. Many of Reddit’s unpaid moderators, which Huffman called the “landed gentry,” protested the company’s API changes by closing their communities. Employees later forced some of them to reopen.

Reddit’s decision to remove the image of Huffman —who is depicted as the company’s alien mascot, and under his username on the site, “spez,”— should not be a surprise. Users who participate in the activity must abide by Reddit’s rules, which prohibit targeted hate of individuals and state that hateful, graphic, and offensive images will be removed.

When reached for comment, Reddit told The Messenger that it had simply enforced its rules and declined to comment further.

A screenshot of the drawing of Reddit CEO Steve Huffman under a guillotine drawn by users.
Reddit users drew a pixel art representation of CEO Steve Huffman under a guillotine in the r/place project. It was removed by Reddit employees.Screenshot via Reddit

Many users slammed Reddit for eliminating the drawing. Some of the most popular posts on the r/place message board are of users criticizing the company for removing it, and for censuring other images. As of this morning, five of those posts had more than 190,000 upvotes combined.

“Congrats Admins, you've ruined the spirit of r/place. The whole point of this event is to appreciate the collaboration that goes into it, its democratizing art. Instead you dipshits have made a mockery of the whole thing,” user multiversalnobody wrote in a post which had more than 30,000 upvotes. “You've proven this was just an attempt to jangle keys in front of us to distract us from the fact that u/spez is a cowardly sh--weasel.”

Other Reddit users sided with the removal, arguing that Huffman was still a person and wishing death on him was not acceptable behavior.

Reddit hasn’t taken action on numerous other r/place drawings insulting the CEO. An official Reddit employee account shared a timelapse video of the first day’s drawings, which included dozens if not hundreds of “f--k spez” sketches.

Some users have questioned the company's decision to launch a new edition of r/place given the tension between the company and its users. A few suggested Reddit is trying to distract them from the drama by giving them a chance to participate in a popular activity they enjoy; others have said it’s a tactic to increase users and engagement on the platform. 

Last year, 10.4 million users worked together over four days on the r/place project, which featured drawings including scenes from Star Wars movies, and portraits of the K-Pop group BTS. Users placed 160 million pixels on the canvas over four days.

