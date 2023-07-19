Reddit Made Its App Icon Ugly, and Wants Users to Pay to Change It

If you’re reading this because you’re wondering why the Reddit icon on iOS suddenly looks pixelated, you’re not alone. Rest assured: The app isn’t malfunctioning. Reddit changed its icon on purpose and if you don’t like it, it’s going to make you pay to change it.

The new icon was spotted on Tuesday afternoon and appears to be rolling out to users, including those in the U.S. and Europe, when they update to the latest version of app. Since it didn’t warn users that a new default icon was coming, some people were confused when they saw a pixelated version of Snoo, Reddit’s alien mascot, on their phones. To be clear, the icon is the same default image the app previously had, only pixelated.

The pixelated Reddit icon is currently one of only three free icon options on the Reddit iOS app. The other two feature the Dogecoin dog and Snoo as a member of r/WallStreetBets, the subreddit that turned AMC and GameStop into memestocks. According to Reddit, those two will only be available for a limited time. The new pixelated icon only appears on iOS for now, but support pages on Reddit seem to indicate it will also roll out to Android users soon.

Reaction to the new icons has been mixed. Some users hate the new pixelated icon. Others said it wasn’t that bad, and believed it to be a homage to pixel art or to r/place, a beloved subreddit known for creating canvases of crowdsourced art.

Users who don’t want to see Reddit’s new pixelated icon, the Dogecoin dog, or Wall Street Bets on their phone, do have the option of changing them—for a price. Subscribers to Reddit Premium, which costs $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year, can change their app’s icon to something different, such as Snoo wearing an astronaut helmet, Snoo as a planet, or Snoo in neon colors, among other options. Besides changing the app’s icon, premium users get to use Reddit ad-free, get 700 Reddit Coins each month, and access to r/lounge.

The change isn’t entirely a surprise. Reddit updated a support article on Reddit premium six days ago to reflect that the subscription now included “exclusive avatar gear and awards” and “custom app icons.”

Following Reddit’s recent crackdown on the use of its API by third-party apps, which forced many of them to close and sparked a protest from more than 8,000 subreddits, the official Reddit app (with its pixelated icon) is one of the few remaining ways to fully access the site on mobile. As such, these new features could mark the beginning of the company’s efforts to bring in more paying subscribers.