Rare Apple Sneakers Go Up For Sale For $50,000 - The Messenger

Rare Apple Sneakers Go Up For Sale For $50,000

A unique one-time giveaway for Apple employees could be worth big bucks to a collector

Published |Updated
Michelle Ehrhardt
Sotheby's

Apple is most well-known for its phones and computers, but as a lifestyle brand that has since spun out into credit cards and luxury watch bands, clothing isn’t too far off its target. That might explain the limited edition sneakers it produced in collaboration with Omega Sports in the 1990s, which never officially made it to the public, but are now available for $50,000 from auction house Sotheby’s.

BBC News was the first to pick up the story, which is the latest in an ongoing saga of high-priced Apple auctions. While Apple did release a small selection of clothing called “The Apple Collection” back in 1986, these sneakers are unique in that they were a one-time giveaway for employees only. Sotheby's is the first pair to be sold to the public, BBC reports.

The description on Sotheby’s site says that the sneakers are “new in the box” but that they have some imperfections that have come with age, including “yellowing around the midsoles and glue,” plus “light marks on the toe boxes.” They’re intended as a collectible rather than for use, but they are US men’s size 10.5 for anyone daring enough to put them on.

While Sotheby’s is an auction site, the sneakers are being sold for a set price. This makes them first come, first serve, although they have yet to be claimed.

At $50,000, the Apple sneakers are a comparative steal next to the most recent auction of one of the company’s rarities–an unopened first edition 4GB iPhone sold for $190,372.80 through LCG Auctions just last week.

