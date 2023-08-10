‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game Pass - The Messenger
‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game Pass

The release marks the start of the annual QuakeCon celebration

Trone Dowd
id Software, Microsoft

A remastered version of Quake II, the legendary first-person shooter from id Software, has been announced and released on every modern platform, with the Xbox and PC versions being totally free for Game Pass subscribers.

“SURPRISE!” the Twitter account for Xbox posted Thursday afternoon. “Quake II is back with visual enhancements, new content, multiplayer, co-op, and more! Now available with Game Pass.”

Much like the remaster of the original Quake (which was also a surprise when it was simultaneously announced and then launched back in August 2021), this remaster sets out to be the definitive version of the 1997 sci-fi shooter that helped solidify the first-person genre as a gaming mainstay. The package includes the original Quake II, the Nintendo 64 port of Quake II, both of the game’s PC expansions, as well as the addition of a brand new 28-level campaign called Call Of The Machine, developed by Machine Games.

This version also includes the game’s full multiplayer suite, which means it can handle crossplay across platforms, split-screen and LAN play. The game is remastered with 4K visuals that run at a smooth 60 frames per second.

The surprise launch aligns with the start of QuakeCon 2023, the annual event where gamers settle in for a weekend-long LAN Party hosted by id Software itself. This year’s event is at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Along with the digital release, Limited Run Games announced that several physical special editions will also be available for pre-order on Friday. For $149.99, gamers will get a boxed copy of the Quake II remaster on their platform of choice, as well as a steel book, a two-piece collectors box, a “briefing doc” pamphlet, dog tags and other memorabilia related to the Quake universe. It also come with an 18-by-24-inch poster.

The game is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for $10. For Game Pass players on Xbox and PC, the game is free, as Microsoft is the parent company of Bethesda, itself the parent company of id Software. 

