The Biden administration is creating a program to encourage Americans to think about cybersecurity when they buy Internet of Things gadgets like smart TVs and fitness trackers.

The White House and the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday announced the creation of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, a shield-shaped logo that companies will be allowed to put on their products if they meet basic new cybersecurity requirements. It aims to be as successful as a similar government program, Energy Star, which has encouraged the development and purchase of energy-efficient appliances.

The goal of this new program, which is expected to launch in 2024, is to create a market demand for secure products, which the Biden administration sees as the best way of incentivizing companies to prioritize cybersecurity when they design and build new devices. For years, hackers have exploited vulnerabilities in these smart electronics to commandeer them and use them to conduct further attacks, and many companies have been slow to respond.

“We really understand the critical need to protect the devices we rely on,” Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters during a briefing on Monday. “We also recognize the importance of working with the private sector to develop and implement a program that can drive the market to build more secure products by design, and frankly, make it easy for consumers to make informed choices based on security features.”

The program, Neuberger said, “will raise the bar for cybersecurity across commonly used devices.”

The FCC will run the program, in which government-approved assessment firms will use criteria developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to certify the security of submitted products and approve their use of the “trust mark.” QR codes on certified products will direct consumers to online information about the product’s ongoing compliance with government security standards. Participation in the program will be voluntary.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will ask her colleagues on Tuesday to approve a proposal to formally create the program, seek public comments and begin crafting the specifics of how it will work. (The proposal envisions requiring annual recertifications, according to a senior commission official, who requested anonymity to discuss a pending program.) Also on Tuesday, the FCC is registering the logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Rosenworcel told reporters on Monday that the decal will give Americans “peace of mind that the products that they're bringing into their homes adhere to widely accepted security and privacy standards,” while helping manufacturers “differentiate their offerings in the marketplace.”

The push for product cybersecurity labels has been a core part of the Biden administration’s cyber agenda for years. Last October, the White House held discussions with experts about how a cyber program could work.

Several agencies will support the FCC’s program. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will conduct public awareness campaigns encouraging consumers to look for the label and prodding retailers to prominently display labeled products. NIST will begin crafting security requirements for home routers so that the FCC can consider adding them to the program. The Justice Department will help create enforcement mechanisms to prevent fraudulent use of the label. And DOE is launching a program to study the feasibility of creating labels for smart meters.

Companies including Amazon, Best Buy, Google, Logitech and Samsung are committing to support the program.

“Research shows consumers want more information on the safety and security of their connected devices, and we agree,” Gary Shapiro, the president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, said in a statement.