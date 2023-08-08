Pope Francis Calls for Vigilance on AI - The Messenger
Pope Francis Calls for Vigilance on AI

The pontiff warned that advances in the field of artificial intelligence are having a rapidly increasing impact on human society.

Adam Kovac
Pope Francis warned about the dangers raised by artificial intelligence in a statement announcing the theme of the next Day of World Peace. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis has called called for humanity to reflect on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, urging that the technology "be at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home."

In a statement announcing that “artificial intelligence and world peace” would be the theme for this year's Catholic Church’s annual World Day of Peace, scheduled for New Year’s Day, the pope called for “an open dialogue on the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects.”

Acknowledging that the past year has seen “remarkable advances” in AI, Pope Francis said the fast pace in which those advances are affecting human society requires vigilance “and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded.”

“The protection of the dignity of the person, and concern for a fraternity effectively open to the entire human family, are indispensable conditions for technological development to help contribute to the promotion of justice and peace in the world,” he wrote.

Artificial intelligence is not a new topic for the 86-year-old pontiff: In February, during an address to the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Francis said the rise of AI tech has necessitated “a serious reflection on the very value of humanity” as the technology has raised “increasingly complex ethical implications.”

A month later, he told a group of scientists at a Vatican event that while AI “has the potential to contribute in a positive way to the future of humanity,” those benefits will only be reached if there is “constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly."  

Francis is hardly alone in calling for caution when it comes to AI: numerous experts in the field have issued their own warnings, with some going so far as to compare the technology to nuclear bombs. 

The Catholic Church has marked a World Day of Peace on Jan. 1 annually since 1967. Past themes have included environmentalism, care for refugees and migrants and fighting poverty.

