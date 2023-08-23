New PlayStation Earbuds, Headphones Are Only Way To Get Wireless PlayStation Portal Audio

Sony's new remote play handheld, the PlayStation Portal, will not come with Bluetooth. Instead, users wanting wireless audio will need to settle for either a 3.5mm wired connection or the company's new, gaming-focused wireless headphones. These devices, the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite over-the-ear headphones, connect via the new PlayStation Link format, which aims to reduce latency.

Sony has yet to share technical details about PlayStation Link, but latency has long been an issue when using Bluetooth audio devices for gaming. Sony promises PlayStation Link will solve that, explaining in a press release that it will offer "low latency, lossless audio." The new wireless format will also be made available for the PS5 and other devices, including PCs and Macs, but through the use of an optional USB dongle.

Sony claims its new wireless headphones use "custom-designed planar magnetic drivers for an audiophile-level listening experience normally found in premium headphones." Sony

Sony has a long history of making high-quality headphones, and its new Pulse devices seek to push the company's limits through the use of planar magnetic drivers: a technology typically not seen on consumer-grade electronics. These drivers, which are what actually produce the audio you hear, are more power efficient than others and use a larger surface to push more natural sound and deeper bass.

The Pulse Explore earbuds also feature dual microphones, which can both capture your voice and provide "AI-enhanced noise rejection" for muting unwanted distractions around you.

Also, unlike the PlayStation Portal, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds do support Bluetooth in addition to PlayStation Link, so they can be used with other electronics like your smartphone. While they come with a charging case, Sony hasn't revealed any details about battery life, including how power-hungry its new PlayStation Link technology is compared to Bluetooth.

The Sony Pulse Elite wireless headphones feature an over-ear, over-the-head design, but still support the new PlayStation Link audio technology. Sony

The Pulse Elite wireless headset puts the same technology in a more traditional over-the-head design. In addition to planar magnetic drivers, PlayStation Link and Bluetooth support, it also has a retractable boom mic and comes with hanger designed to charge and store the headphones when not in use.

Sony didn't reveal when either wireless headphone option will be available, but while the Pulse Elite will have a $150 price tag, the Pulse Explore will be a little steeper at $200—the same price as the Portal handheld itself.