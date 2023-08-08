PlayStation’s Cloud Service Begins Offering 4K Streaming

Sony has begun a public beta test of the cloud gaming option for PS5 games that it hopes to provide all PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers down the line, with a surprising key feature: a 4K streaming option.

Select PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit and gaming site ResetEra say they’ve received invite codes for a public beta test that allows players to stream a select number of games through their consoles. Along with working cloud saves, early users say the service allows players to choose between 720p, 1080p, 1440p and a massive 2160p (or 4K) resolution.



While it is unclear if the games being streamed to beta testers are running in 4K natively or if the image being shown to players is upscaled, its inclusion is a remarkable feat for the service this early on. Other streaming platforms like Nvidia’s GeForce Now also allows users to stream in 4K, although the feature is only offered through its most premium subscription. Right now, a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is $18, two dollars less than GeForce Now.



Cloud streaming doesn't have a considerable foothold in the gaming market yet, but it has been an ever evolving tech that companies continue to bet big on. As early as 2009, now-defunct cloud company OnLive tried to sell consumers on forgoing hardware for streaming games on the cloud.



In 2012, Sony was one of the earliest mainstream gaming companies to show an interest in cloud streaming, purchasing cloud gaming company Gaikai for $380 million. It would use the tech to power its PlayStation Now service, which would itself be folded into PlayStation Plus Deluxe and PlayStation Plus Premium. The service currently allows users to stream select PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles. In the last half decade, Google, Amazon, the aforementioned Nvidia, and Xbox have invested significantly in the tech, to various degrees of success.



Despite the push from tech giants, streaming games has repeatedly proven to be more difficult than streaming a movie. Controller latency and visual degradation have persistently been obstacles for users without access to high-grade internet service. With Sony’s cloud offerings allowing for 4K resolution, at least the latter of these two issues could potentially be addressed.



A total of 11 games are available to play during the beta, according to ResetEra user ArahiGames. These titles include 2022’s God Of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon: Forbidden West, as well as popular third party titles like Destiny 2, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Demon's Souls.



For now, PlayStation 5 streaming only works on the actual PS5 hardware. Though it may seem redundant to stream a game on the same console that it is playable on natively, being able to avoid a download here and there can be beneficial, especially considering the size of many of today’s big budget games. Sony hasn’t confirmed, but is likely that the service will expand to other smart devices in a similar fashion to Xbox Cloud Gaming.