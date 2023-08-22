Fans of Dungeons & Dragons can revisit the beloved setting of Phandalin in a new adventure book for the fantasy role-playing game—but when they get there, they'll find the once-sleepy village transformed by horrible powers from an unworldly darkness.

That's the plot of Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, which returns players to the setting of the Lost Mines of Phandelver adventure that was bundled in the Starter Set for the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons. The game has enjoyed an unprecedented boom in popularity since that 2014 release, and there's a generation of players for whom a return to the setting is something like a homecoming.

The new adventure, which takes parties from character level 1 to 12, includes an updated and "remastered" version of the original 2014 adventure in the first third of the book. After that, things get weird.

Standard (L) and limited edition covers of the Dungeons & Dragons book Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Antonio José Manzanedo/Andrey Kuzinskiy/Wizards of the Coast

"This starts out being an investigation into strange happenings in Phandalin, and becomes stranger and stranger, and escalates into perhaps the strangest adventure that we've ever written," says Amanda Hamon, the book's lead designer in the D&D Studio at Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro-owned publisher of the game.

Unlike the Lost Mines of Phandelver, which was designed for new players who might buy a Starter Set, and thus tended toward kid-friendly content, The Shattered Obelisk leans into elements of horror as it takes twists that lead the characters deep into the Underdark and beyond.

Those parts of the adventure are evident in the art created for the project, including this shot of a new kind of monster, known as a "mutate."

Art from the Dungeons & Dragons adventure Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Alexandre Honoré/Wizards of the Coast

"If you look closely, it's a dwarf skull that is attached to the face of a cloaker," explains Hamon. "It's so indicative of the unexpected order and combination of some of the things that we got to do with the monsters in this book. It's just so gross."

The story also includes this alarmingly infected bovine, who seems to be dealing with her new appendages in good spirits:

'Daisy the odd cow' is one of the creatures players meet in The Shattered Obelisk Hex Sharpe/Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast first unveiled Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk in May, as part of the fantasy role-playing game's updated product lineup for 2023.

The 226-page book includes the adventure; a bestiary with more than 20 new creatures that showcase psionic magic, mutates and more; a magic appendix that includes new consumable metamagic items and duergar magic; and a double-sided poster map with the Phandalin region on one side and the town of Phandalin plus multiple dungeons featured throughout the adventure on the other.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk will be available as a physical book on Sept. 19, in both standard and game-store exclusive cover art editions, for $59.95. Digital versions of the content will be available early, starting on Sept. 5, either as a digital only product through D&D Beyond, or a digital/physical product bundle directly from Wizards of the Coast.