Persistent Pollution Problems Over Decades Spark Coordinated NASA, NOAA Research
Satellite, aircraft and ground-based measurements aim to tackle ozone and particulate matter that remain dangerous problems in many areas.
As some pollutants stubbornly refuse to end their dangerous hold on many parts of the country, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are joining with scientists from more than 20 universities to investigate the shifting sources of air pollution, with the goal of reducing or ending a deadly problem.
“This is an unprecedented scientific investigation — in scope, scale and sophistication — of an ongoing public health threat that kills people every year,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, according to a press release.
The two main pollutants of interest are ground-level ozone and fine particles like dust and soot, which together still kill more than 100,000 Americans each year. Across the country, ozone has come down by 29 percent between 1980 and 2022, but that reduction has largely plateaued over the last ten years and more than 200 counties still exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards. Small particulate matter known as PM2.5, which can exacerbate lung and heart issues and increase the risk of hospitalization and premature death, has come down 42 percent since 2000, but again the decrease has slowed recently with almost 70 counties failing to meet EPA’s limits.
NOAA, NASA and the research’s other collaborators will use a combination of seven research airplanes, multiple satellites and a variety of land-based measurement systems to see if the persistent pollution stems from industry, transportation, wildfire or other sources.
“Our goal is a comprehensive view of air pollution spanning the U.S. to improve forecasts of urban and regional air quality and advance the health of our nation,” said David Fahey, director of NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory.
