The night sky is about to get a little brighter as the annual Perseid meteor shower hits its peak in the next two weeks.

The Perseid shower began in mid-July, according to NASA, but the peak — the night with the highest likelihood of fireballs whizzing through the night sky — will occur on Aug. 13.

But don't worry if you miss it: The shower comes to an end in September.

What are the Perseids?

The Perseid meteor shower is usually the most spectacular light show of its kind visible in the night sky. The shower gets its name from its apparent origin in the same section of the sky as the constellation of Perseus.



But the name is a bit of a misnomer: The shower has nothing to do with the stars and instead occurs as the debris of the comet Swift-Tuttle collides with Earth's atmosphere. As the bits of dust and detritus shed off the comet, they burn as they enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed (a meteor can range from a drowsy 11 kilometers per second to a rather speedy 72 kilometers per second). As they fall, the burning remains cause long streaks of light and color we typically call shooting stars.



The comet itself is rarely visible from Earth — it was last observed in the night sky in 1992 and the next opportunity to see it in the night sky is not due to come around until 2125.

Where to see the Perseid meteor shower

People in the Earth’s northern hemisphere tend to get the best views of the Perseid meteor shower. The light show is usually most visible in the early pre-dawn hours, though it can sometimes begin ramping up as early as 10 p.m.

During the peak of the shower, on a clear night observers can see as many as 100 meteors per hour. But not all of its meteors are visible to the naked eye.

A map produced by NASA for the 2021 shower indicates that on a clear night, away from the light pollution of the cities, the northeastern part of the United States has the best views and can expect to see as many as 48 meteors in an hour.

That falls to just 37 visible meteors per hour in southern Florida, while Middle America can expect to see somewhere around 40.

If you don’t leave your suburban neighborhood, the number of visible meteors will drop dramatically to just eight to 10 per hour across the country and just two if you’re watching from inside a city.

Is 2023 a good year to see the Perseids?

According to Space.com, 2023 is going to be a good year to get out the lawn chairs and take in the show.

The Moon will be only 10% illuminated, meaning there will be less light in the sky to obscure the meteors.

If mid-August doesn’t work for you, fear not: Two other spectacular meteor showers are scheduled to hit in the next few days.