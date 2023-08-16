DNA Study Debunks Old Ideas About What Ötzi the Iceman Looked Like

A fresh genetic analysis of the mummified iceman Ötzi paints a detailed portrait of this enigmatic ancient human. The findings reveal a starkly different take on the white, bearded and wild-haired man depicted in earlier reconstructions of his appearance.

“It is remarkable how the [past] reconstruction is biased by our own preconception of a stone age human from Europe,” Johannes Krause, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and study co-author, said in a statement.

Ötzi is among the best-conserved and oldest ice mummies. Discovered in 1991, Ötzi was found in what is now the Austrian Alps. Because his body is so well-preserved, researchers have been able to perform genetic analysis on it. Previous tests found similarities with modern-day Sardinians’ genomes. But the new study suggests Ötzi had Anatolian ancestry, placing his genetic heritage in what is now Turkey.

“The most surprising results were the presence of male-pattern-baldness-related alleles supporting the absence of hair observed on the actual mummy and the rather dark skin pigmentation that is also supported by the mummy,” Albert Zink, a mummy expert at Eurac Research in Italy and a co-author on the new study, said in a statement.

Ötzi was bald or balding, and had dark skin and dark eyes, the analysis shows —a very different picture to the light-skinned, light-eyed assumption of older research that sought to place him as an early European farmer. The new analysis was made possible due to better genomic data and the ability to compare Ötzi’s genetic material to more diverse samples.

The researchers caution that they don’t know if Ötzi cut an unusual figure among his population or was just a typical guy for the time and place —to work that out, scientists would need to find other similarly old human remains from the same region. But ultimately, the study shows the increasing accuracy of genetic tools used to unravel our ancestors’ world.