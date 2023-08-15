OpenAI Pitches GPT-4 To Solve Online Content Moderation

OpenAI is pitching itself as a solution to content moderation on the internet. In a blog post published Tuesday, the company showcased how GPT-4, the latest iteration of its large language model for generative AI, can be used to flag and assess content online.



“Content moderation plays a crucial role in sustaining the health of digital platforms,” the company said in the post, co-written by team members Lilian Weng, Vik Goel, and Andrea Vallone.



“Content moderation system using GPT-4 results in much faster iteration on policy changes, reducing the cycle from months to hours.”



Content moderation is a major issue for online platforms that depend on user-generated content. Social media, which showcases videos, audio, text and images all generated by its users, contends with some of the most challenging problems, including piracy, misinformation and inappropriate content — invariably enraging regulators across the world.



Moderation tends to rely on humans, but in turn, the flood of unsafe content can cause work-related stress and trauma, OpenAI said.



Instead, the ChatGPT creators believe GPT-4 can help companies build classifiers to automate content moderation, and reduce the mental stress on human moderators.



Using OpenAI’s API, companies can feed GPT-4 a set of policy guidelines with examples of how to handle different scenarios that violate or do not violate the rules.



The company can then observe “the discrepancies between GPT-4’s judgments and those of a human,” and “the policy experts can ask GPT-4 to come up with reasoning behind its labels, analyze the ambiguity in policy definitions, resolve confusion and provide further clarification in the policy accordingly,” OpenAI explained.



OpenAI says this will cut down content moderation costs and speed up the process.



“Anyone with OpenAI API access can implement this approach to create their own AI-assisted moderation system,” it explained.



But the system isn’t flawless, the company warned. Without careful iteration and monitoring, “judgments by language models are vulnerable to undesired biases that might have been introduced into the model during training.”