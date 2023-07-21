OpenAI’s Head of Trust & Safety Quits, Saying ChatGPT’s Explosive Growth Made It Difficult To Strike A Work-Life Balance
The departure comes at a challenging moment for OpenAI as the company faces scrutiny from regulators, researchers, and users
OpenAI’s Head of Trust & Safety Dave Willner is leaving the company after less than two years on the job. In a LinkedIn blog post, Willner explained he will leave the post for personal reasons to allow him to spend more time with his family after ChatGPT’s explosive run made it difficult to strike a work-life balance.
“OpenAI is going through a high-intensity phase in its development -- and so are our kids,” Willner wrote.
“Anyone with young children and a super intense job can relate to that tension, I think, and these past few months have really crystallized for me that I was going to have to prioritize one or the other.”
“There's a world outside of the rocketship of OpenAI,” he added.
Willner has spent nearly two decades working in user operations, trust and safety at companies including Facebook and Airbnb. Following his departure from OpenAI, Wilner said he will take on an advisory role at the company.
Willner’s exit comes at a challenging moment for OpenAI.
The company faces mounting regulatory efforts that threaten to limit how much data OpenAI’s model can gather freely across the web. The firm is also seeing declining user interest in its popular chatbot, while new research suggests recent updates to ChatGPT are decreasing its output quality — and accuracy — for both everyday users and developers.
- OpenAI Admits ChatGPT Updates Might Not Be ‘Perfect’
- Book Authors Demand Big Tech Pay for Using Copyrighted Works To Train AI
- Associated Press Partners with OpenAI To Share News Stories and AI Tools
- OpenAI, Google and Others Agree to New AI Rules From White House
- Tech Companies Are Talking a Big Game on AI in Q2 Investor Calls: Analysis
