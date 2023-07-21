The White House has struck a deal with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and other leading artificial intelligence companies for new rules around the technology that establishes some basic guardrails but leaves the businesses responsible for policing themselves.

The landmark agreement follows a rapid rise in interest over AI during the past year and fears the technology was quickly moving ahead of existing safeguards. “This is pushing the envelope on what companies are doing and raising the standards for the safety, security and trust of AI,” a White House official said on a conference call with reporters. The Biden administration is also expected to issue an additional executive order targeting AI, though it’s unclear what exactly the order will do.

The new rules focus largely on making new AI products safer for consumers to use. The companies have agreed to implement new internal tests to make the products less susceptible to hacks—and to allow independent audits to do the same. Moreover, the companies will share data around attacks with the government and outside researchers, hoping the collaboration will produce additional research and ideas for improving the tech. As AI tools have boomed in popularity, users have made a habit of figuring out ways to break into AI systems, ignoring their intended uses.

Other signatories to the new rules include Meta, Amazon and two startups, Anthropic and Inflection.

The deal includes no way for the government to enforce any of the regulations, which may become a problem if the companies are lax about following them. In the past, they haven’t been eager to see restrictions. OpenAI and others chafed when the European Union worked to impose guardrails on them, and few AI firms have publicly committed to guidelines suggested by the National Institute for Standards of Technology, earlier this year.

For the newly established rules, the government won’t have a role in the external security audits. The administration didn’t specify what firm or organization will manage that process.

“These are voluntary commitments,” said the White House official. “The commitments themselves are meant to have an external verification component to them in some places.”

An additional provision in the rules requires the companies to add watermarks to AI generated content, which will help distinguish AI-generated works from ones made by humans and note which program produced it. There’s a real need for those stamps.AI-generated content is already contributing to disinformation around everything from the war in Ukraine to elections in the U.S..

Broadly, the companies agreeing to the new rules are “committing to setting up a broader regime towards making it easier for consumers to know … whether content is AI generated or not,” the White House official said.