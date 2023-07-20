OpenAI Admits ChatGPT Updates Might Not Be ‘Perfect’

OpenAI has responded to criticism that recent updates to ChatGPT’s large language model (LLM) are negatively affecting the accuracy of its outputs. In a blog post that was updated Thursday, the company shared that it weighs several metrics before deciding to rollout changes to existing models. But it added that its evaluation methods are not “perfect,” while some updates improve outputs, other aspects might perform worse.

“When we release new model versions, our top priority is to make newer models smarter across the board,” the company explained. “We look at a large number of evaluation metrics to determine if a new model should be released. While the majority of metrics have improved, there may be some tasks where the performance gets worse.”

OpenAI also said that it would extend support for GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in the OpenAI API until June 13, 2024. OpenAI researcher Logan Kilpatrick tweeted that the company is "working on ways to give developers more stability and visibility into how we release and deprecate models."

In a report published Tuesday, researchers discovered that the accuracy of responses from OpenAI’s ChatGPT has dramatically changed between March and June of this year. In the study, OpenAI’s recent GPTs, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 were evaluated in four ways: solving math problems; answering sensitive or dangerous questions; generating code; and visual reasoning. But the chatbot’s recent updates returned mostly inaccurate information. Users have speculated about this over the last few months, but the recent research confirms there’s a chink in the armor of the leading generative technology in the recent AI boom.

In response, the company advised external developers working with its algorithms to pin the GPT models they would like to work with to ensure stability of outputs even when newer models become available. The company has also announced a new “Custom instructions” feature, where users can set instructions on the chatbot that will persist across multiple sessions.

“We are working hard to ensure that new versions result in improvements across a comprehensive range of tasks,” OpenAI said. “That said, our evaluation methodology isn’t perfect, and we’re constantly improving it.”