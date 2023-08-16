OpenAI Acquires Gaming Startup Global Illumination, Its First Ever

OpenAI has acquired startup Global Illumination for an undisclosed amount. The generative AI pioneer made the announcement Wednesday, marking the company’s first acquisition since it was founded nearly seven years ago.



“We’re very excited for the impact they’ll have here at OpenAI,” the company wrote in a brief blog post. “The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT.”



Founded by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, Global Illumination develops creativity, infrastructure and other digital products. The two-year-old company recently built Biomes, an open source sandbox for massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) on the web. Global Illumination’s team of eight people have previously built products at Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games and other companies.



OpenAI didn’t share much details about the terms of the deal or what the Global Illumination team will be working on at the AI company.