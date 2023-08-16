OpenAI Acquires Gaming Startup Global Illumination, Its First Ever

OpenAI has acquired startup Global Illumination for an undisclosed amount. The generative AI pioneer made the announcement Wednesday, marking the company’s first acquisition since it was founded nearly seven years ago.
“We’re very excited for the impact they’ll have here at OpenAI,” the company wrote in a brief blog post. “The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT.”
Founded by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, Global Illumination develops creativity, infrastructure and other digital products. The two-year-old company recently built Biomes, an open source sandbox for massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) on the web. Global Illumination’s team of eight people have previously built products at Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games and other companies.
OpenAI didn’t share much details about the terms of the deal or what the Global Illumination team will be working on at the AI company.
- Databricks Acquires AI Startup MosaicML for $1.3 Billion
- OpenAI CEO Invests in Startup Touting Blood-Testing Tech Similar to Disgraced Theranos
- Uber Posts First-Ever Profit, Conspicuously Downplays AI Tech
- Tech Companies Are Talking a Big Game on AI in Q2 Investor Calls: Analysis
- Telltale Games Acquires Live Action Video Game Studio Flavourworks
- Investment Fund Tempts AI Startups With AI Chip Access in Exchange for Equity
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit PushNews
- Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government WarnsTech
- FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So FarTech
- Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Burn on Social Media as Maui SmoldersTech
- Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage CountryTech
- Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check OrgTech
- Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to RedditTech
- Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas BeachesTech
- India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic LandingTech
- Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key PostsTech
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui RecoveryTech