‘What The Heck’: Scientists Spy Thousands of Octopuses Clustered at Deep Sea Vents - The Messenger
‘What The Heck’: Scientists Spy Thousands of Octopuses Clustered at Deep Sea Vents

The warmth of the thermal springs likely cuts years off of brooding time for octopus moms

Published |Updated
Jonathan Lambert
In 2018, a team of scientists exploring the waters off the California coast stumbled on a strange sight: thousands upon thousands upon thousands of ghostly pearl octopuses.

The pallid cephalopods were clustered together at hydrothermal springs about two miles below the ocean’s surface — an unexpected behavior as these octopods were thought to be solitary creatures. But new research published Wednesday in Science Advances suggests the site is an octopus nursery, an oasis of warmth amid the frigid abyss.

Females found here brood for nearly two years, a stationary vigil over developing eggs that would take years longer to develop in colder waters, the researchers say.

“We’ve never seen anything like the assemblages at this octopus garden,” said James Barry, a deep sea ecologist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

“We think it might be up to 20,000 octopuses,” he said. “The immediate question is: what the heck are all these octopuses doing there?”

To answer, Barry and his team sent a remotely operated sub to the spot, which lies about 80 miles southwest of Monterey, California. Armed with robotic sensors and cameras, the sub collected temperature, oxygen and behavioral data from the nesting site over the course of 2019 to 2021.

Pale pearl octopuses cluster together at an octopus nursery on the seafloor
A group of pearl octopuses brooding at an octopus garden about 2 miles deep.2022 MBARI

Generally, the deep seafloor is an extremely cold, dark place where temperatures can reach near freezing. But this hydrothermal vent warmed waters to nearly 50 degrees F in some areas — that’s where the brooding octopus moms hung out. 

“They clearly choose warm water to lay their eggs,” said Barry. “We know from basic biology that the physiology of cold-blooded animals speeds up with warmer water, so we think they are gaining some reproductive boost by brooding here.” 

In cold waters, Barry suspects the brood period for this octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) is somewhere between five or ten years. But based on the research team's observations, octopus embryos by the vents developed far faster, in just two years.

“That’s a potentially huge reproductive gain,” said Barry. Less time in the egg means less time for predators to take advantage of the eggs’ vulnerable state. 

A male pearl octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) at the Octopus Garden, located near Davidson Seamount off the Central California at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters. Credit: 2019 MBARI
A male pearl octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) at the Octopus Garden, located near Davidson Seamount off the Central California at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters. Credit: 2019 MBARIMonterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

Researchers don’t know how far these octopuses travel to get to the warm nursery. M. robustus typically lives across the North Pacific — which means there might be more unexplored octopus gardens. Scientists have spotted similar octopus gatherings in recent years, suggesting the creatures may be more social in some circumstances than we think.

“We don’t know that much about the deep sea, and we’re adding all these risks to the system, like climate change, fishing, mining and plastics,” said Barry. 

“This spot is not very big, but it’s immensely important for this animal. Identifying places like this can help us protect them.”

