Obsidian Talks Struggles Of Being Independent Prior to Microsoft Acquisition

Obsidian Entertainment has been one of the leading developers in the role-playing game space for decades, creating a mix of cult-classics like Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars Knights Of The Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. The developer has also made outright critical darlings like the poster child for crowdfunded success stories, Pillars Of Eternity. But, as is the case with many independent studios trying to stay afloat, keeping the doors open was a continued struggle over the course of its near two decade existence.



In the finale of its five-part docuseries, Obsidian’s top brass revealed just how dire things were behind the scenes before the studio's acquisition by Microsoft in 2018, regardless of how beloved its games were.



“Over that 17 years, it was just a lot of, ‘the money is coming in, the money is not coming in, the money’s stopped coming in,’” Darren Monahan, Chief Information Officer of Obsidian said. “And there were a couple times, honestly, where I had to rush to the bank myself and withdraw a bunch of money to make sure payroll happened. Just to make sure we could cover payroll while waiting for some payments to come in.”



Obsidian was founded in June 2003, following the closure of Black Isle Studios. In many ways, Obsidian set out to continue the legacy of Black Isle, the developer and publisher of beloved computer role playing games like Fallout 2, as well as Dungeons and Dragons games like Planescape: Torment and the original Baldur’s Gate games. However, the financial woes of parent company Interplay led to Black Isle’s demise.



Founding Obsidian from the ground up left the studio with a financial burden that it would have to navigate for the rest of its independent life, according to the docuseries. It is why the first 10 years of the studio's existence focused so heavily on creating follow-ups to financially successful games like Knights Of The Old Republic.



It’s also why the option to be acquired by Microsoft enticed Obsidian in the first place.



“You think differently about it than everyone else,” Obsidian co-founder and Studio Head Feargus Urquhart said. “For me and my partners, for us it was we didn’t have to worry about payroll anymore.”



“Being a business owner, it’s a thing that’s always there. ‘Is there enough money in the bank account that we can pay everybody in the middle of the month,’” Urquhart continued.



The financial surety of becoming a first party studio for Microsoft didn’t come without its doubts. Chris Parker, a game director and fellow co-founder at Obsidian mentions that Microsoft’s decision to cancel Stormlands, a multiplayer, role-playing exclusive the publisher had commissioned for the Xbox One, had a tremendous negative effect on the company.



At the time of the acquisition, the effects of the cancellation still loomed over the consciousness of the studio.



“They had terminated [Stormlands] in 2012,” Parker said. “It was horrific for the studio and caused all kinds of trauma, including a huge layoff. And so the idea that we would go back and work for Microsoft again seemed a little sort of counter-intuitive.” he said.



Ultimately, the team agreed in order to both secure the studio’s future, and to take a chance on Microsoft’s offer to allow the studio to function as it had been doing.



The years since the acquisition have been a productive time for Obsidian. It's since released three games: the space fairing RPG The Outer Worlds, the historical adventure game set during the Holy Roman Empire Pentiment, and the Honey I Shrunk The Kids-inspired survival action game Grounded.



The studio’s next game, Avowed, is a single-player action RPG more aligned with its fantasy roots. Production on the game began before the acquisition, which the docuseries revealed today ended up in certain features being axed. Avowed apparently originally featured a multiplayer component in order to better sell publishers on the idea for the game, according to Urquhart.



“When we were still independent and I was selling it, it was a more interesting game to publishers,” Urquhart said. “And when you're asking for $50, $60, $70 million you've gotta have something interesting to talk about. Multiplayer made it interesting. It was this idea of, it's almost like peanut butter and chocolate, putting it together, like 'wow it must be interesting.’”



Doing so, however, would have forced the studio to shift many of its resources towards creating the foundations of a complex multiplayer game, something Obsidian admits is not its strong suit. But now, with more stable financials, the developer was able to drop the feature so it could focus on what it knows best.



“We made a pivot on the game to refocus,” Obsidian Head Of Development Justin Birch said. “And make sure at the end of the day that it was an Obsidian game and not something different.”



Avowed, which is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, is one of Xbox’s flagship titles in 2024. The action RPG will be smaller in scale compared to some of its fantasy and sci-fi contemporaries like fellow Microsoft first party game Starfield, which launches September 6.