NYU Professor Claims X Account Locked After Snubbing Elon Musk

Scott Galloway, a New York University marketing professor, claims he was locked out of his account on X, formerly Twitter, after refusing to meet with Elon Musk.
Galloway said he was blocked from accessing his account, which has more than 500,000 followers, days after being told Musk felt “unfairly attacked” by him and wanted to meet — Galloway said no. Galloway has criticized Musk and his companies, especially Tesla, over the years and is a co-host of the Pivot podcast with tech journalist Kara Swisher.
The NYU professor told The Messenger he had filled out a form on X to try to regain access to his account but remains locked out. He said he was unsure it was a result of “conspiracy or incompetence."
“It’s a private company, and [Musk] owns it — his right to lock me out,” Galloway said in an email. “However, if he has restricted my access for refusing to meet w/him, he should tone down the ‘Free Speech’ blather.”
Musk has said free speech is the bedrock of the platform and his primary reason for buying Twitter for $44 billion in 2022.
Since taking ownership, the billionaire has banned journalists, kicked off the account that tracked on his private jet, and blocked traffic to competitors like Substack.
The Messenger reached out to X and Musk for comment but did not immediately hear back.
