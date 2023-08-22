NY Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging Apple Watch Sensor Has ‘Racial Bias’

A New York judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit that alleged the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor exhibit’s “racial bias” against users with darker skins.



The feature is designed to spot early signs of dangerous falls in the wearer’s blood oxygen levels.



On Monday, US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan struck out the proposed case with prejudice, blocking the litigating group from filing the motion in court again. The suit was originally filed by Alex Morales in 2022 after using an Apple Watch during the preceding two years.



Morales, who filed the suit against Apple, claimed he paid for the Apple Watch based on his belief that Apple Watch’s blood oxygen app would measure blood oxygen levels "without regard to skin tone."



The judge will provide further details on the dismissal on August 31.



Several studies suggest pulse oximeters — the technical name for the devices — tend to perform differently when used by individuals with darker skin tones. A February 2023 study found the Apple Watch has a 94.4% sensor accuracy rate and doesn’t appear biased, but other studies show a “clinically important bias” when the monitors are used by people with darker skin pigmentation, including Blacks, Asians and other ethnic minority groups.



Further research published by Johns Hopkins University scientists show that in similar tests involving people of color, they were between 29% and 23% less likely than white patients to be identified with severe Covid using the devices. Studies show that skin pigmentation affects how light is absorbed, leading to potential inaccuracies.



Since 2013, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has had guidelines requiring companies to include at least two people with darkly pigmented skin, or 15% of the subject pool — whichever is larger — during clinical trials of the devices to try and limit bias.