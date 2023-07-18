NY-Based Isometric Attracts $25 Million Funding for Carbon Capture Technology Database

Climate tech startups are hot on the funding radar — and they are trying to do better at living up to their promises.



To that end, Isometric, a New York and London-based startup has raised $25 million to develop a registry designed to catalog and assess the claims of companies that aim to pull carbon from the atmosphere, including those proposing carbon capture and sequestration.



The new funding round was co-led by Lowercarbon Capital and Plural, with participation from tech founders: Skype founder, Niklas Zennstrom, David Helgason, founder of Unity technologies, Ross Mason, founder of MuleSoft and Ilkka Paananen of SuperCell.



Isometric launched its registry on Monday. The database will help firms validate claims of climate-saving benefits touted by green companies as more businesses seek longer-term and more impactful carbon offsetting solutions, Isometric state on their site.



Carbon removal startups seek to capture emissions and store harmful gasses in storage facilities. But while the number of startups touting the technology is growing, the methodology for vetting how much greenhouse gas emissions they handle is inconsistent. Other companies that have attempted to solve this problem have struggled with claims that they over-credit some projects and generate junk offsets that don’t really contribute to emission reductions.



Isometric believes it can address these issues.



“The thing about academia is there’s a very rigorous way of doing things. The peer review process and things like that are decades old and work pretty well, but they are slow,” Eamon Jubbawy, Isometric’s CEO told Bloomberg. “It’s a months-long cycle of getting to answers or getting to some kind of consensus versus what we want to do is get that cycle down to days or even hours.”



The company’s new registry holds data from six carbon removal companies: Charm, Eion, Mission Zero, Planetary, Brilliant Planet and Andes.



“[Isometric’s work is] important because we need to know if the money that we are spending on carbon removal is having an effect on the carbon cycle or not,” Ryan Orbuch, a partner at Lowercarbon who leads the firm’s carbon removal work, also told Bloomberg. “That’s the reason that any of this is worth doing.”