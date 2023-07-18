Nvidia Rival Eyes Hong Kong IPO as China Pushes Homegrown Chip Tech

Chinese chipmaker Shanghai Biren Intelligent Technology is plotting a Hong Kong stock market listing, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Anonymous sources connected to the company say the company is planning an initial public offering in Hong Kong and could make its stock-market debut in a matter of weeks.

Founded in 2019, Biren is positioning itself as an alternative to American chip manufacturer, Nvidia, after US and European sanctions blocked Chinese companies from accessing critical equipment and software for computing and communication services. Biren has developed ways to get around the blockade including reducing the data processing power of its chips to limit its exposure to manufacturing and export restrictions on companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The company was created by a team of former Alibaba and Nvidia employees and is quickly gaining momentum with support from the Chinese government which has intensified efforts to build up the local semiconductor industry. The Shanghai-based company has raised nearly $300 million from over three dozen investors and is reportedly pursuing a new $279 funding deal with a Chinese government-backed investor. Biren was last valued at $2.4 billion.

Biren’s ambitious IPO push barely half a decade after it launched highlights growing computing demands. The boom in artificial intelligence over the last year has fueled heightened demand for GPU demands at global tech companies involved in the AI arms race. Chinese companies such as Alibaba have increased their focus on AI and recently announced a slew of new automation products including a chatbot.

Biren’s growth and stock market push amid crippling US sanctions underscores China’s semiconductor resurgence.

Reports from the last few weeks show the country is making significant progress to diversify its chip-making needs away from the US. Huawei, a major target of US sanctions efforts, is reportedly set to re-enter the global 5G smartphone market after it was frozen from US equipment supplies.

Other reports suggest the Chinese government is actively helping companies develop smaller and cheaper chiplets technology that can be assembled into highly advanced processors.