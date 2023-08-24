Nvidia CEO Heralds Global Transition to ‘Accelerated Computing’ with AI

Late in the season to report, analysts see Nvidia’s financial results as a level set for the entire technology sector — and especially AI — for the rest of the year. And for tech, that future looks rosy.



The America-based chip maker posted a 101% revenue jump to $13.51 billion in the second quarter, beating analyst predictions of $11.22 billion. Nvidia’s data center made the biggest leap, growing 141% to reach a record $10.3 billion as the company heralds “a new computing era.” Net income is also up a staggering 843% from last year.

The bumper second quarter results quell anxious investors and industry analysts who had spent weeks speculating whether Nvidia would help confirm the AI boom is a hit amid growing tensions over semiconductor chips and geopolitics.



The concerns weren’t unjustified.



Several chip makers and cloud systems manufacturers have reported lower earnings over the previous two quarters. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix and Samsung saw revenues drop by as much as 47%, attributing the decline to chip supply problems.

Supply Chain Issues



The demand for chips during the pandemic saw manufacturers flood the market with new supplies, but now their inflated inventory is slowing them down. The trend persists despite claims that an AI arms race would inevitably mean high server and computing demands. The generative computing boom accelerated by the introduction of ChatGPT is fueling demands for AI memory chips, according to r reports by SK Hynix and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



Unlike other server companies, Nvidia saw strong demand for its processors, especially the H100. The H100 chips, which cost $40,000 a pop, have higher data transfer speeds of up to 900 gigabytes per second — more than double the transfer rate on Nvidia’s other chipsets like the H800.



H100 GPUs are designed to power the large-scale language models and processing that AI tools demand. They have become a crucial driver of Nvidia’s cloud server business as technology companies rush to transform their systems to handle AI computing needs.



Nvidia, with a market cap of over $1 trillion, expects to ship around 500,000 H100 chips this year and triple production to as much as two million units by next year, according to the Financial Times.



“We call it H100 as if it's a chip that comes off of a fab, but H100s go out really as HGX [full server platform] as they are the world's hyperscalers, and they're really really quite large system components,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer, said on a call with investors on Wednesday.



“These things are a technological marvel, and the manufacturing of them is really intensive,” Huang added.

Sky High



Cloud computing and internet companies like Microsoft and Amazon drive the demand for Nvidia chips. Nvidia executives also pointed to Meta’s 24% growth in Instagram engagement thanks to reels and AI recommendations running on Nvidia technology.



“The easiest way to think about the demand is that the world is transitioning from general-purpose computing to accelerated computing,” Huang said. Data servers are transitioning, too, to handle generative AI-powered tools that will transform most computing tasks. But despite the boom now, this transition may take years to realize,Huang said.



To that end, Nvidia has steered clear of giving hard answers on any supply chain issues it might face in future to produce more chips. While the company’s manufacturing partner, the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, expects an economic downturn to affect production demand, Nvidia executives told investors Wednesday they expect supply to “continue ramping” up into the next fiscal year.



“[But] in terms of percent [growth], that's not something that we have here,” Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said on the call.



“Our demand is tremendous,” Huang said.



“Nvidia has been preparing for this [accelerated computing and generative AI boom] for over two decades and has created a new computing platform that the world's industries can build upon,” he added.