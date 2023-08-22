Complaint Alleges 1M Gallons of Wastewater Released by Cape Cod Nuclear Plant

Environmental activists in Massachusetts say they have received a whistleblower's complaint letter alleging that the company in charge of handling nuclear materials at a decommissioning power plant has released gallons of contaminated water into the environment.

Tim Dunn, a reporter with Newsradio 95 WXTK, posted a letter to the social media platform X sent to the Massachusetts Cape Downwinders organization, a group dedicated to raising awareness of health and safety concerns surrounding the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant, located near Plymouth, was decommissioned in 2019.

In the letter, the anonymous author alleged that Holtec, an energy logistics company based in Florida, had begun the process of evaporating the radioactive water despite promising not to dispose of it until it had obtained a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

A Holtec spokesperson told The Messenger that the installation of heaters was approved by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"Evaporative releases are monitored and part of our annual environmental reporting and have occurred continuously since the plant began operations in 1972," said Patrick O'Brien, the company's Director, Government Affairs and Communications. "The commitment was made not to do liquid releases unless authorized and permitted."

In a letter sent to Holtec by the NRC dated August 4, the NRC informed the company that during inspections performed in April and May that "no violations of more than minor safety significance were identified."

According to the report, the heaters were not installed to evaporate mass quantities of the wastewater, but rather to speed up the drying process for irradiated waste boxes and to improve the environment for some workers.

The report also found that though tritium would be released through the ventilations system, "This increase will be significantly lower than the routine releases experienced during plant operation, when newly-spent reactor fuel was stored in the spent fuel pool."

In December 2022, Holtec committed to not discharge the wastewater. At the time, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who chairs the Senate subcommittee on clean air, climate and nuclear safety, lauded the decision, saying he was “glad that Holtec has finally committed to following the law.”

O'Brien said the company is still evaluating options for disposing the wastewater.

According to the new letter, Holtec installed evaporators that raise the temperature of the contaminated water to 117 degrees Fahrenheit, with the ensuing vapor being drawn into the facility's ventilation system and then released into the environment.

“I believe this sleigh-of-hand [sic] in directing contaminated water discharge towards the airborne pathway versus the liquid discharge pathway to the environment, represents a gross breach of trust in the intent of Pilgrim Station’s Management to assure the Public, and the State and NRC Regulators, that they are decommissioning the facility in a manner which assures public and environmental safety,” the anonymous letter reads.

The letter was addressed to the Downwinders and the Massachusetts Department of Health, Radiation Control Program. Dunn reported a representative of the Downwinders forwarded the complaint to Markey’s office as well as the state’s Attorney General.

A spokesperson for the Downwinders did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, evaporation can be a common treatment technique for wastewater, provided that the ensuing solid waste is then properly transported, stored and disposed.

In a review of radioactive wastewater treatment techniques published in February in the journal Molecules, the authors noted that evaporation “is commonly used to concentrate” the radioactive portions of wastewater. However, the technique described in that paper calls for the collection of the water vapor, which is then cooled to form condensed water, while the radioactive components are concentrated and treated.

In the letter, the whistleblower does not mentioned what happens to the solid waste but alleges that the systems in place are not able to detect what levels of the radioactive isotope tritium are present in the vapor.

They also allege that plant personnel are being exposed to radioactively contaminated airborne water vapor during the evaporation process.



Senator Markey did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.