Nothing Phone (2) Will Launch for $599 on July 13

The Nothing Phone (2) is finally here, after a design reveal from tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee and a launch stream featuring vlogger Casey Neistat. The anticipated Android phone is the first Nothing phone to officially come to the US, and follows up its well-received earbuds and more lukewarm first smartphone release. The brand aims to “make tech fun again,” and is looking to leverage CEO Carl Pei’s experience at OnePlus to bring a “think different” approach to Android.

The most noticeable feature of the Nothing Phone line is its “glyph interface,” which comprises a series of LED strips along the back of the phone that can notify users of incoming calls, texts, or social media pings while the phone is face down. The interface is customizable and returns from the Phone (1), but now includes far more LED zones (33 vs 12) and the ability to display a countdown timer. The countdown timer will also be able integrate with third-party apps to show things like how far away your Uber driver is from your location.

Aside from its US availability, also new to the Nothing Phone (2) are an upgraded camera system and more powerful internal specs. While the original Nothing Phone was more of a mid-range release, CEO Carl Pei is aiming to bring this phone up to speed with the most premium competition, saying “I think it can stand head to head with all the flagships out there.”



To that end, the phone has an upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, a 32 megapixel selfie camera, and a 50 megapixel dual rear camera. Taken alongside its 4,700 mAh battery, the phone’s specs are somewhat in line with something like last year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra but are still behind the most recent models from Samsung, Apple, Google, or OnePlus. It’s certainly an improvement over the original phone’s even older chipset and selfie lens, but it’s a bit ambitious for Pei to put it alongside the latest iPhone or Galaxy releases.

Where the phone makes up for its power a bit is in its unique spin on Android, Nothing OS 2.0. While the original phone kept the brand’s playful touches to its design language, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with a custom version of Android that displays your apps in a monochromatic color scheme and has widgets with custom pixel art and animation. The idea is to make your phone’s home screen look less cluttered and less like a billboard.

There’s numerous other, more incremental improvements to the display, the bezels, and the phone’s glass, so keep an eye out for reviews to see how noticeable they end up being in person. The Nothing Phone (2) is available for online pre-order now, and will launch in person on July 13 at Nothing’s London and New York pop-up stores. It starts at $599, or $200 cheaper than the current iPhone.