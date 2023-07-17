Norway Temporarily Blocks Meta from Tracking User Activity for Ads

Norway has taken a swipe at Meta over its advertising practices in the Scandinavian country.



The Norwegian Data Protection Authority (NDPA) has ordered the tech giant to stop showing personalized ads to users in Norway according to a government notice sent to Meta on July 14. Politico reported the pronouncement on Monday. The order bans Meta’s digital assets Instagram, Facebook and Threads from showing ads based on a user’s online activity and location.



According to the NDPA, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta handles and processes “[user’s] very private and sensitive personal data through highly opaque and intrusive monitoring and profiling operations.”



The order goes into effect on August 4 and will last at least three months. It will significantly limit Meta’s behavioral advertising practices by forcing it to rely only on data included on users’ “about” section of their profiles. Meta will incur an €89,500 daily fine if it fails to comply with the temporary order.



The Norwegian order is the latest salvo and even an escalation in the conflict between the digital company and members of the European Union. In January, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram were fined €210 million and €180 million respectively by Ireland's Data Protection Commission for infringing privacy of EU citizens with ads based on their online activity. It also ordered the company to find a legal basis for its data-fueled advertising model. This meant the company had accumulated EU fines worth over €900 million since 2021.



Due to EU regulation, Meta has blocked users in some EU states from accessing its new social media platform, Threads, which surged to 100 million sign ups barely a week after it launched.



The recent order comes barely two weeks after Meta lost an EU case brought by Germany arguing Meta collected personal data for ads without users’ consent.