Norway Temporarily Blocks Meta from Tracking User Activity for Ads - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Norway Temporarily Blocks Meta from Tracking User Activity for Ads

The order takes aim at the core of Meta's business strategy

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A pedestrian walks in front of the ‘Meta’ logo.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Norway has taken a swipe at Meta over its advertising practices in the Scandinavian country.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority (NDPA) has ordered the tech giant to stop showing personalized ads to users in Norway according to a government notice sent to Meta on July 14. Politico reported the pronouncement on Monday. The order bans Meta’s digital assets Instagram, Facebook and Threads from showing ads based on a user’s online activity and location.

According to the NDPA, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta handles and processes “[user’s] very private and sensitive personal data through highly opaque and intrusive monitoring and profiling operations.”

The order goes into effect on August 4 and will last at least three months. It will significantly limit Meta’s behavioral advertising practices by forcing it to rely only on data included on users’ “about” section of their profiles. Meta will incur an €89,500 daily fine if it fails to comply with the temporary order.

The Norwegian order is the latest salvo and even an escalation in the conflict between the digital company and members of the European Union. In January, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram were fined €210 million and €180 million respectively by Ireland's Data Protection Commission for infringing privacy of EU citizens with ads based on their online activity. It also ordered the company to find a legal basis for its data-fueled advertising model. This meant the company had accumulated EU fines worth over €900 million since 2021.

Due to EU regulation, Meta has blocked users in some EU states from accessing its new social media platform, Threads, which surged to 100 million sign ups barely a week after it launched.

The recent order comes barely two weeks after Meta lost an EU case brought by Germany arguing Meta collected personal data for ads without users’ consent.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.