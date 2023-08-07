Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized Ads - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized Ads

Norway wants ads for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads users to rely only on data from publicly available profile information

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Norway’s data regulator is acting out its threats against Meta after an earlier warning. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority (NDPA) will fine the Instagram and Facebook owner €89,500 (or $98,500) per day for showing personalized ads, dubbed behavioral advertising, to users in Norway. The order kicks in on August 14, and will last at least three months.

Meta did not immediately reply to The Messenger’s request for comment.

Meta’s recent brush with Norway dates back to mid-July when the NDPA sent a notice to the company ordering it to ban Instagram, Facebook and Threads from showing ads based on a user’s online activity and location. The proposed change would significantly limit the ability of apps to track users. It constrains social media apps to rely only on data available on users’ “about” section of their profiles.

Meta had until August 4 to prove it had solved the problem, Reuters reported. By failing to address the problem before the deadline, the company will face nearly $9 million in fines over three months. Norway will then have the option to extend the fine if it gains approval from the European Data Protection Board.

Read More

While the total fine is tiny relative to Meta’s quarterly revenue of over $30 billion, it represents one of many of the company’s battles with European regulators over its data practices. The company has accumulated over €900 million in European Union fines since 2021, including a $430 million penalty by Ireland's Data Protection Commission for infringing on the privacy of EU citizens.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.