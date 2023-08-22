This Slick Concept Toilet Could Make a Dirty Household Chore Obsolete - The Messenger
This Slick Concept Toilet Could Make a Dirty Household Chore Obsolete

The toilet may be particularly useful in situations like airplanes or public restrooms

Andrew Liszewski
The Abrasion-Resistant Super-Slippery Flush Toilet prototype was created using a 3D printer which contributes to its super slippery surface.Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Researchers in China hope to make scrubbing the toilet bowl a chore of the past, thanks to a 3D-printed, super-hydrophobic toilet bowl that apparently flushes clean every time, no matter the mess.

Most modern toilets are made of glazed porcelain designed to prevent deposits from sticking with a water flush. But the glaze wears down with each use, revealing a porous surface where dirt and mineral deposits can build up.

Teflon-like spray-on coatings can make the surface of a toilet bowl more slippery, but like glazes, these too eventually wear after repeated flushes.

Now, researchers from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, have designed a non-stick alternative.

The researchers created and tested a smaller scale prototype of their Abrasion-Resistant Super-Slippery Flush Toilet. (Huazhong University of Science and Technology)Huazhong University of Science and Technology

In a paper in the journal Advanced Engineering Materials, the researchers lay out the design for the Abrasion-Resistant Super-Slippery Flush Toilet. To test their idea, they built a prototype using 3D printing, whereby lasers fused a mix of plastic and water-resistant sand, layer by layer, into a complex structure that also allows an application of a silicon oil lubricant to penetrate deep into the material.

Then, the researchers tested its stickiness using honey, dirty water, yogurt, and starch. All the samples flushed away, and even after repeatedly rubbing the prototype with sandpaper and scratching it with a sharp knife, it maintained its non-stick properties.

The new design also needs less water to effectively flush, and keeps toilets cleaner for longer. These features may be especially useful in high-use scenarios where access to water is limited, like airplane toilets.

