Nintendo’s Next Console Might Release in Second Half of 2024

Key third-party developers close to Nintendo are beginning to receive development kits for the Japanese game company's next console, which is currently set to release during the second half of 2024, a new report from Video Game Chronicle suggests.



At least two different unnamed sources have told VGC that developers have been sent the dev kits. The report is the most concrete evidence of the unnamed console’s existence yet.



Sources also told the Chronicle that Nintendo is looking to release the console in the second half of 2024 rather than earlier in the year. This is to avoid the years-long shortages both Sony and Microsoft had with their most recent console releases.

A gamer plays a video game on a Nintendo Switch Chesnot/Getty Images

Like the mega successful Nintendo Switch, the new device will also supposedly be a console-handheld hybrid. “Like its predecessor, the new Nintendo console will also accept physical games via a cartridge slot,” VGC reported. Sources also told the outlet that an LED screen will be used for the device in order to keep costs down, especially considering the system’s internal storage is expected to be larger than the Switch’s 32GB.



Despite the likely inclusion of a cartridge slot, whether the system will be backwards compatible with the Switch’s extensive library of games is still up in the air. During a shareholder Q&A held earlier this month, Nintendo suggested that it wants players to “ transition smoothly” to the next generation of its console using their Nintendo accounts. This would mark a rare but not unprecedented break from Nintendo’s typical approach of wiping the slate of available games clean for new consoles.



Development kits for new consoles are often sent to developers months in advance so they can familiarize themselves with the new tech, and hopefully develop the system’s first games in time for launch.



A Nintendo Switch successor, featuring 4k output and more powerful hardware, has been rumored for a number of years. Next March, the Switch will be entering its eighth year on the market, the longest the company has gone without launching a brand new piece of hardware. While the console isn’t starving for excellent games, with several titles set to release into 2024, the Nintendo Switch hardware itself is showing its age. The Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset the Switch uses was two years old when the Switch launched in 2017, and doesn’t compare to the specs of recent PC handheld successes like the Steam Deck and ASUS’s ROG Ally.



Regardless, The Switch is one of Nintendo's most successful pieces of hardware ever, selling 125 million units as of March 2023, surpassing both the Game Boy and the Wii.