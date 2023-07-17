Nintendo Switch Needs a User Replaceable Battery By 2027, Says EU - The Messenger
Nintendo Switch Needs a User Replaceable Battery By 2027, Says EU

A new law aimed at smartphones and electric vehicles would also apply to handheld gaming consoles.

Trone Dowd
Most modern handheld gaming devices don’t feature an easy, consumer-friendly way of replacing their battery packs. But that could soon change thanks to a new mandate passed by the European Union requiring handheld devices to have removable, replaceable batteries within the next four years.

The new set of regulations passed by the EU early this month requires that all portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries, industry batteries, and batteries used for light means of transportation like e-bikes would need to be replaceable by consumers. In a separate follow-up by gaming site Overkill, the EU confirmed that this would include devices like the Nintendo Switch, as well as the ever popular Steam Deck.

The EU’s passage of the new law is an attempt to increase sustainability by regulating these toxic contributors to waste, as well as to make device ownership more convenient.

“The new rules aim to promote a circular economy by regulating batteries throughout their life cycle,” an EU press release reads. “The regulation therefore establishes end-of-life requirements, including collection targets and obligations, targets for the recovery of materials and extended producer responsibility.”

The goal is to cut portable battery waste by as much as 63 percent by 2027. The EU hopes to cut waste from lithium batteries by 50 percent in that same time.

The 2027 deadline is set to allow manufacturers a chance to adjust their own products so they adhere to the new rule.

While the Steam Deck’s very PC-inspired nature has already lent itself well to users swapping the battery packs in their machines, this law could prove to be a total game changer for Nintendo's more closed-off approach. A Nintendo console hasn’t had an easy-to-replace battery since 2001's original Game Boy Advance, which used a sliding battery compartment.

A gamer plays a video game on a Nintendo Switch console, OLED model
A gamer plays a video game on a Nintendo SwitchChesnot/Getty Images
