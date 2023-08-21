The Voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, Is Retiring From the Role

Update Aug 22, 2:22 PM



Nintendo confirmed to media outlets including Eurogamer that Charles Martinet will not be providing any voices in the upcoming Super Mario Wonder or WarioWare: Move It! games. The studio declined to provide additional details at this time, instead saying that any new voice actors will be featured in the credits for these games upon release.



This aritcle's original text follows below:



Nintendo announced this morning that Charles Martinet, the voice of the company's iconic, vaguely Italian mascot Mario, will be retiring from the role.



“Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64,” the company’s statement reads. “Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!”

Martinet first took up the role in 1994 for a Mario themed typing game. However, his first appearance in a mainline Mario game was when the character made his revolutionary debut in 3D. Released in 1996, Super Mario 64 wasn’t just a huge leap forward for gaming, laying the groundwork for the way players would navigate 3D spaces moving forward. It was also the very first time Mario spoke in his own, traditional platforming video games.



Since then, Martinet has portrayed Mario in every speaking appearance he’s made across all mediums, with one exception: 2023’s Super Mario Bros Movie. In the movie, he took a back seat to actor Chris Pratt. However, Martinet did make a cameo in the role of Mario and Luigi’s dad, Giuseppe.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 25: Charles Martinet attends Florida Supercon at the Miami Beach Convention Center on June 25, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage) Getty Images

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in its statement. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”



It is unclear if Marinet’s departure means he will reprise the role for the upcoming Super Mario Wonder. As many keen-eared gamers pointed out, the trailer for the upcoming game featured a Martio voice that seemed distinct from Martinet’s signature voice for the character.



In addition to playing Mario, Marinet also does the voice for the plumber’s bizarro, money-grubbing doppelganger Wario. Aside from Mario, Marinet has made dozens of appearances in other classic video games, including The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Ratchet & Clank.



Martinet himself seemed thrilled to begin this new chapter for Mario.



“My new Adventure begins!” the voice actor tweeted Monday. “You are all Numba One in my heart!”