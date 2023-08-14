New York Times Moves to Ban AI Content Scraping

The New York Times has updated its terms of service in a move to block companies from scraping its content to build artificial intelligence models.



The publisher modified its terms on August 3 to ban the use of its content — including text, images, audio/visual content, “look and feel,” metadata, and more — for the “development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system.”



Adweek was the first to report the policy change.



While the Times states that its web content is available for “personal and non-commercial uses,” these benefits don’t extend to AI companies and automated web crawlers.



Without explicit written consent, the publisher barred AI companies and others from mopping up its content in data mining or scraping operations. The New York Times threatened to sue those who don’t follow its rules.



Semafor also reported late Sunday that the Times has also pulled out of an AI coalition by media companies looking to negotiate with tech companies regarding the use of news content. Spearheaded by IAC, a media conglomerate, and backed by the Wall Street Journal, the coalition of publishers is expected to push for “legislative and potential legal action to force the tech companies to pay billions of dollars back to those publishers,” Semafor reported.



The Times’ policy change comes as news publishers wrestle with AI as a new frontier in the cold war between media and technology companies. Digital platforms like search engines and social media companies used news content to fuel traffic and engagement for the better part of the last two decades — with minimal financial benefits to the content creators, news companies argue.



As the AI arms race picks up, technology companies — many of which depend on ads — are taking another run at news organizations, using their content to train large language models and develop chatbots that have massive financial potential. For example, Google has updated its terms of service to give it full access to crawl all of the web in service of its AI.



Media companies and individual creators are fighting back. Over the last few months, AI market leaders such as OpenAI and Alphabet are the subject of class action lawsuits alleging they infringed on private and protected content to build their AI.



But with the terms of service change and its exit from the news coalition, the Times might be signaling its intentions to pursue negotiations with tech companies as a solo affair. The news publisher announced a $100 million partnership with Google which would, among other things, see both companies “work together on tools for content distribution and subscriptions, using Google tools for marketing, ad product experimentation.”



The Times is also one of a few elite media companies in talks with Google over a generative AI service that can produce news stories within seconds using simple prompts and facts about an ongoing current event. Some executives who have tried the technology called it “unsettling.”