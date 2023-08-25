New York Times, CNN and Reuters Rush To Block A Tool From OpenAI - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

New York Times, CNN and Reuters Rush To Block A Tool From OpenAI

Content creators have complained that OpenAI's web crawlers have taken their work without permission to feed their AI models

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
CNN logo on the stage for the Republican presidential debate on December 15, 2015.(L.E. BASKOW/AFP via Getty Images)

Major news outlets are rushing to block OpenAI from scraping information from their websites, content the company has previously used to better train its artificial intelligence software.

Reuters made one of the first moves against OpenAI, blocking its so-called "crawler" tool from its site on Aug. 8, according to Originality AI, an AI analysis website. Other organizations followed Reuters, including CNN, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the New York Times. In addition,
Business Insider and German outlet Die Welt have put up blocks, though Politico, which shares the same parent company, Axel Springer, hasn't done the same.

OpenAI and its viral AI chatbot ChatGPT ushered in an AI arms race fueled by data pulled from the web using a crawler, GPTBot, which works similar to a search engine.

The way it works is similar to a search engine: Websites use a piece of code called robot.txt to tell crawlers where they can go on their website and what information that can take from it. In the case of Google, that means a website can tell the search engine what pages to list on search results and which are private. The same logic can now be applied to GPTBot.

Google Search recently updated its privacy policy, giving itself the right to aggregate and use publicly available information to train its AI tools.

But some content creators complain AI models feed off their work without permission, citation or compensation, leading to a number of class action copyright lawsuits against OpenAI and Google and an FTC investigation.

In early August, the New York Times updated its terms of service to block companies from scraping its content to build AI models.

It’s unclear how restricting web crawlers might impact the accuracy of answers from AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.