New York City Bans TikTok on Employee Devices, Cites Cybersecurity Concerns

New York City employees are now barred from downloading TikTok and those who already have it on their devices have 30 days to remove it

Ben Powers
The popular social media company has been under scrutiny across the US. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

New York City is the latest municipality to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok from city-owned devices, after a review by the NYC Cyber Command said it could pose a security threat. 

The news, first reported by the Verge, bars city employees from downloading the app or accessing it through NYC-owned devices, effective immediately. If TikTok has already been downloaded, employees have 30 days to remove the app. 

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” said a City Hall spokesperson in a statement to The Messenger.  

“NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers' data safe. As part of these ongoing efforts, NYC Cyber Command determined that the TikTok application posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks and directed its removal from city-owned devices.”

The directive was issued to protect city data and systems, as well as to prevent any security risks that might arise from accessing and using TikTok on city-owned devices and networks.

TikTok has been banned from federal government devices, state devices, and even school district devices over security concerns regarding TikTok’s parent company ByteDance’s close ties to the Chinese government and its resulting access to user data.

Montana has tried to ban the app entirely, but has seen pushback from tech companies and creators that claim it violates users’ First Amendment rights.

