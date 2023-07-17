New Technique Could Decipher Distant Alien Civilizations’ Chatter From Our Own

A new radio telescope data processing technique could be the key to deciphering potential communications from distant extraterrestrial civilizations.

The concerted effort to look for signals from aliens began in 1960 with a project known as the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

Since SETI's inception, scientists have had their hopes raised and dashed by so many false positives generated by noisy data. The reason why is that radio telescopes like those used in SETI projects can pick up interference from human-made satellites and ground broadcasts. Even waves generated from microwaves can lead to a hope that there is alien life out there trying to reach us.

Now, in a paper published on Monday in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley’s Breakthrough Listen project said they have found a way to filter out noise and only surface signals that have traveled through interstellar space to reach Earth.

In the paper, the team notes that radio waves are the most likely way that an advanced extraterrestrial life form would try to communicate, as they are efficient and can cut through both a planet’s atmosphere and the radiation, dust and other matter that can be found out in space. But while radio telescopes have evolved since the 1960s, a good way to tamp down the human-generated noise was elusive.

The team write in the paper that radio signals that have traveled through interstellar space have characteristics that those originating on Earth don't have: Because the signals would have to interact with particles in space known as cold plasma, they get slightly bent, which causes them to rise and fall slightly over time.

Using an algorithm written by University of California graduate student Bryan Brzycki, who is also the study’s lead author, radio signals can be analyzed to find those that rise and fall — indicating that rather than coming from Earth, they’ve come from somewhere out in the cosmos.

There is a catch: In order for a signal to be refracted in this way, the signals must travel through a vast amount of space. Only the signals which originated 10,000 light-years or more away from Earth would have the signature wobble. So if there are extraterrestrial civilizations closer than that trying to make contact, they may still go unnoticed.

Even so, the new technique represents a step forward in the ongoing search to see if there is other intelligent life out there.

"It's the first time where we have a technique that, if we just have one signal, potentially could allow us to intrinsically differentiate it from radio frequency interference,” said Breakthrough Listen’s principal investigator Andrew Siemion in a press release.