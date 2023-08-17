New Strange Metals Theory Could Advance Superconductor Science

Some metals have a more peculiar relationship with electricity than others — especially superconductors.

Creating a superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure has proven too much for science at this point — but as evidenced by the virality of LK-99, the concept is tantalizing as a way to build new electronics, including quantum computers capable of functions today's Macs and PCs never will.

But now, a new paper proposes a theory of a particular class of metals called strange metals that could lead to major advances in superconductivity.

When a material has an electrical current going through it, some of that energy can be lost due to resistance, an interaction that happens on the molecular level. But strange metals, as they’re called, will have higher resistance than others at normal temperatures, but that resistance can go down to zero in extreme cold — superconductivity.

“If you are at temperatures above that superconducting transition temperature, they behave like metals, but they're very different from ordinary metals like gold and copper,” explained Aavishkar Patel, a physicist at the Center for Computational Quantum Physics at the Flatiron Institute.

In a paper published Thursday in the journal Science, Patel and his co-authors laid out a new theory for the nature of that difference.

Untangling the Data

To understand why strange metals have low conductivity in one state and superconductivity in the other, Patel and his team looked at the building blocks of the metals to see how their atomic structure behaved.

Inside a strange metal, the electrons interact so strongly and frequently that they become entangled — so the fate of one electron is tied to the fate of all the others. At the same time, the atoms in these metals are bunched together in irregular patterns, which means all the electrons are knocking into each other and generally slowing down their flow at room temperature.

"That doesn't let them flow together in a given direction anymore and causes them to lose momentum," Patel explained. The stemmed tide of electrons means low conductivity.

But while this explains why these strange metals have increased resistance at regular temperatures, it also means that when taken down to near absolute freezing, the resistance goes away entirely, Patel said.

Super Conductors

Today's superconductors only function at freezing temperatures and crushing pressures, so their use in technology today is limited. But they play a vital role in machines like MRI scanners. Better understanding how superconductors work will allow scientists to tinker with these materials to get them to operate at slightly less extreme conditions, Patel said.

But against the backdrop of hype over LK-99, a supposed superconductor that could operate at room temperature, Patel is cautious. Verification efforts failed to back up those claims. Patel acknowledged the fuss over the paper, but he, like many physicists, noted flaws in the data surrounding the initial LK-99 hype.

“I think that it might be in some cases possible to slightly increase the superconducting temperature,” he said.

“But room temperature is too ambitious at this stage.”